Despite a 201-yard rushing game by Marquell Cook and a four-interception performance by Martavien Johnson, Griffins lose at home.

AKRON Getting hit with a big play early Saturday afternoon didn’t knock the McKinley High School football team off its feet.

The Bulldogs simply hit back with plenty of big plays of their own and pulled away to a 41-20 win at Buchtel.

McKinley scored on a blocked punt, a fumble return and a long pass. And when the Bulldogs were not hitting the Griffins with a big play, senior running back Lameir Garrett powered their offense with 130 yards and three short touchdown runs on 21 carries.

It helped the Bulldogs overcome five turnovers and eight penalties to improve to 2-0 under first-year head coach Marcus Wattley.

“It was ugly, but we’ll take it,” Wattley said. “We had a lot of chances to put them away. But we made too many mistakes and never really closed the door.”

Buchtel made its own mistakes to leave the Griffins frustrated despite getting a 201-yard rushing game from Marquell Cook and a four-interception performance from Martavien Johnson.

“That’s the story of our team this year,” Buchtel head coach Ricky Powers said. “… What else could we do to help them win this game?”

In addition to the special teams breakdown on the blocked punt, the Griffins (0-2) turned it over five times and committed 11 penalties.

“Everytime we got something going, we hurt ourselves,” Powers said.

The combined 10 turnovers resulted in a choppy game highlighted by occasional bursts of brilliance.

Cook delivered the first burst. He got loose on the game’s third play from scrimmage and sprinted 61 yards for a TD down the left sideline. He finished the game with 18 carries for 201 yards, and had another 45 yards on three catches.

“That kid is quiet and just does everything you ask him to do,” Powers said. “Great kid. He’s the fastest kid in Akron.”

Buchtel need the big game from Cook. Its other top running back, Kyree Young, a major college recruit, missed the game with “personal issues,” according to Powers.

McKinley struggled early on to get its offense going, but still managed to take a 14-6 lead into the second quarter.

Garrett blocked a punt inside the Buchtel 30, resulting in Bradley Walden grabbing the loose ball and running for a TD with 5:11 left in the quarter. Forty-nine seconds later, Chamber Stokes-Williams scooped up a Buchtel fumble and ran 27 yards for another Bulldog TD.

“When you’re playing a good team like that, it’s hard to come back from that,” Powers said.

When Garrett got going in the second quarter, McKinley increased its lead to 20-6 with the first of his three TDs, ending a 67-yard drive. Then it was receiver Jalen Ross’ turn to deliver a big play for the Bulldogs. He raced 60 yards for a TD on a short pass for a 27-6 lead, though, Ross injured his shoulder on the play and did not return.

“We’ve got guys that on one play can get us back in any game,” Wattley said.

So does Buchtel. Late in the half, Johnson made the second of his two first-half, end-zone interceptions to end McKinley scoring threats. This one he returned 85 yards to set up a Buchtel score, cutting the McKinley lead to 27-14 at the half.

“Martavien played amazing,” Powers said. “He’s got a nose for the football and did an incredible job. … He’s our energizer bunny. We just need a couple more.”

Turnovers and penalties continued to plague each team in the second half. But Garrett’s ability to pick up tough yards and grind out first downs helped the Bulldogs stay in control.

“He’s settling in as the identity for our team,” Wattley said.

What Wattley wants to see now is continued improvement as the Bulldogs head into a Week 3 home game against Euclid on Friday.

“We’ve just got to keep getting better every week,” he said. “One thing I really preached to them coming into the season is we’ve got 480 minutes (of regular-season games) to play this season and get better. It was down to 432 (coming into Saturday). We can’t really take any of them for granted.”

Powers and his Griffins look to regroup heading into next Saturday’s home game against Warrensville Heights.

“The effort was there,” Powers said. “We gave a lot of effort. It was night and day from last week (a lopsided loss at Hoover). … We showed a lot of fight. We've just got to put four quarters together.”

