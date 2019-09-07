KENT — Typically a Kent State victory over an FCS opponent wouldn't be cause for much fuss.

But Kennesaw State is was no ordinary FCS foe.

And this was no routine triumph.

Sophomore kicker Matthew Trickett made a 38-yard field goal with 10 seconds left in regulation to tie it, then connected from 43 yards away in the first overtime to win it as the Golden Flashes edged the Owls, the No. 7 FCS team in the nation, 26-23 Saturday afternoon at Dix Stadium.

“They're a great team, regardless of level,” said smiling second-year KSU coach Sean Lewis. “Having coached at all levels — Division II and FCS — I know that you have to respect a worthy adversary, and these guys were certainly that. They stress you out in a lot of different ways. Really athletic kids on that roster, well coached. Our kids showed up and responded, handled it the right way.”

Trickett converted all four field-goal tries Saturday, and the Flashes (1-1) needed every one of them to rally from a 10-point first-half deficit and ultimately turn back the Owls (1-1). He was mobbed by teammates after calmly nailing the first game-winner of his collegiate career.

“Nothing special really. It's just another kick,” said Trickett, a former Cleveland St. Ignatius standout. “Mentally I just try to clear my head. I've repped that thousands of times, so really it's just another kick. Everybody executed it well.”

Trickett's decisive boot was set up by a fumble recovery by inside linebacker Matt Bahr, who jumped on an option pitch from Kennesaw State senior quarterback David Daniel to junior running back Shaquil Terry that got away.

“They ran a fake dive-speed option play the last half of the game. I was on backside pursuit, and my job was to get there as fast as I could,” said Bahr, a graduate student. “Ball's on the ground, just opportunistic. We talked all week that if we sped up [Daniel's] pitch progression we had a chance to get the ball.”

Bahr took full advantage of his chances against run-happy Kennesaw State's triple-option offense, piling up a career-high 15 tackles.

The Owls held on to the football nearly twice as long as the Flashes, converted 5-of-6 fourth downs and rolled up a 437-337 advantage in total yards thanks to 252 yards on the ground. But Kennesaw State cashed in on just 5-of-8 trips into the red zone, and three of those scores were short field goals.

Three chip shots by kicker Nathan Robertson helped the Owls take a 16-10 halftime lead. Kent State countered with a 75-yard bomb from junior quarterback Dustin Crum to sophomore wide receiver Isaiah McKoy to take a 17-16 lead early in the third quarter.

Crum completed 17-of-23 passes for a career-high 192 yards with no interceptions, and also scored on a 13-yard run in the second quarter.

Trailing 20-16 after Trickett's second field goal with just under eight minutes remaining in regulation, Kennesaw State marched 75 yards in 14 plays to take the lead. The Owls converted a pair of fourth downs, including a fourth-and-5 from the Kent State 18 when Daniel hit junior wide receiver Caleb O'Neil for 14 yards to set up a 4-yard touchdown run by Daniel (259 all-purpose yards) that put Kennesaw State up 23-20 with 1:47 remaining.

The Flashes then faced a fourth-and-6 with the game on the line when Crum found junior wideout Keshunn Abram wide open on the right sideline for 12 yards to the Owls 44. Three short completions to McKoy (7 catches, career-high 125 yards) set up Trickett's 38-yarder that sent the contest into overtime.