MEN'S SOCCER

UA loses third in a row

The Zips faltered out of the gate once again, taking a 2-1 loss at Creighton on Friday night.

The loss drops Ua to 0-3 overall.

Creighton (1-1-1) scored the first two goals of the game within four minutes of each other before Christian Lue Young scored the lone goal for the Zips just before halftime.

VOLLEYBALL

Zips fall to Raiders



Wright State took all three sets from UA at the Xavier University Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

Junior setter Emily Weigand recorded 24 assists and Alexis Adleta had a team-high 11 digs.

Kent State splits two

The Flashes downed Idaho State 3-1 before losing 3-1 to Robert Morris on the final day of the Golden Flashes Classic at Kent.

Erin Gardner combined for 58 digs in the two matches, recording game-high marks in both matches.

Redshirt sophomore Alex Haffner had 55 assists against Idaho State before dishing out 37 more against Robert Morris.