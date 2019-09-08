The Browns played a sloppy first half and lost two offensive tackles in Sunday's season opener against the Tennessee Titans.

FirstEnergy Stadium was rocking, but some of the enthusiasm was dampened when the Browns fell behind 12-6 at halftime. A whopping 10 penalties for 107 yards didn't help the home team's cause.

The Browns scored on the game's opening drive, seizing a 6-0 lead with running back Dontrell Hilliard's 4-yard rushing touchdown. Rookie fifth-round draft pick Austin Seibert missed the extra point wide right with 10:11 left in the first quarter.

The Browns didn't face a third down on the eight-play, 73-yard march, but they overcame some adversity during the series. Quarterback Baker Mayfield nearly threw an interception on the first snap. Linebacker Jayon Brown deflected the pass right to cornerback Adoree Jackson, but the couldn't hang onto the ball.

A play after Mayfield and wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. connected for16 yards, Mayfield went back to Beckham on a screen, but the play was negated by an illegal blindside block called on left tackle Greg Robinson as he hit cornerback Malcolm Butler.

But Mayfield wouldn't be denied out of the gate. Two plays after Robinson's penalty, on second-and-23 at the Titans 39, Mayfield threw a 35-yard pass to receiver Rashard Higgins. Hilliard reached the end zone on the next play.

However, the Titans responded with a 12-0 run.

On the next series, Cairo Santos capped a seven-play, 73-yard drive with a 37-yard field goal, cutting the Browns' lead to 6-3 with 6:32 left in the first quarter.

The Titans struck again four series later. Aided by four penalties on the Browns' defense, the Titans captured a 10-6 lead with 9:32 left in the second quarter, when running back Derrick Henry rushed for a 1-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play, 87-yard drive.

During the drive, defensive end Myles Garrett drew an unnecessary roughness penalty for striking tight end Delanie Walker in the face mask. Free safety Damarious Randall was called for defensive holding. Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson received penalty for roughing the passer when he gave Mariota a late shove. Then on third-and-4 at the Browns 11, Richardson committed a neutral zone infraction, giving the Titans a first down. Hendry scored two plays later.

The Browns committed costly penalties on offense, too. Robinson was ejected when he kicked safety Kenny Vaccaro in the helmet with 4:54 left in the second quarter. Kendall Lamm came off the bench to fill in at left tackle.

But Lamm suffered a knee injury on the Browns' next possession. He was listed as questionable to return.

During the same play, outside linebacker Cameron Wake got around right tackle Chris Hubbard and sacked Mayfield in the end zone for a safety, which allowed the Titans to go ahead 12-6 with 1:42 remaining in the second quarter. Mayfield was visibly in pain after the play but stayed in the game.

He tried to get something going in the final minute of the first half, but Beckham was penalized for pass interference against Butler. The flag wiped out a reception with 15 seconds left, and the Browns trailed 12-6 at halftime.

Mayfield went 12-of-19 passing for 154 yards with a rating of 88.5 in the first half.

