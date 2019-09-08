WOMEN'S SOCCER

Kent State beats Syracuse for first win

An early goal by Karly Hellstrom gave Kent State a 1-0 lead that goalie Faith O'Neill made stand up Sunday as the Golden Flashes got their first win of the season. O'Neill had four saves to keep the Orange (2-3-0) off the board.

Kent's goal in the 21st minute was set up by a throw in by Cameron Shendenhelm to Maddie Holmes, who headed it Hellenstrom to complete the score from the right side of the net. It was Hellstrom's second goal of the year, and the first goal scored by the Golden Flashes (1-3-1) on Dix Stadium's turf.

Xavier wins in Akron

Two second-half goals, four minutes apart, was all Xavier (4-1-1) needed in a 2-0 win over host Akron (2-4-0) at First Energy Stadium Cub Cadet Field.

FIELD HOCKEY

Kent beats No. 24 Maine

The Kent State University field hockey team wrapped up a weekend homestand with a 2-1 victory over 24th-ranked Maine at Murphy-Mellis Field.

The Black Bears (0-3) controlled much of the game and outshot the Flashes 16-10 and 13-4 with shots on goal, but junior goalkeeper Azure Fernsler recorded 10 saves for the win.

Luisa Knapp and Clara Rodriguez Seto scored first-half goals for Kent State (3-2).

WOMEN'S GOLF

Zips in middle of the pack

The University of Akron women's golf team was 10th after the first two rounds of the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Ill. At 21 over, the Zips were two strokes out of a tie for eighth overall. Indian University-Purdue University Indianapolis led at 10 over.

Zips sophomore Ivana Shah was tied for sixth at 1 over. She shot a 1-under 71 in the Sunday morning round and came back in the afternoon with a 74. Riley Dean was next for the Zips at 3 over.