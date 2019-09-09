Browns superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. wore a Richard Mille watch during Sunday's 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans in the season opener at FirstEnergy Stadium.

The NFL does not have a rule prohibiting players from donning jewelry during games, but it does have a rule prohibiting "hard objects," so the league plans to address Beckham's choice to wear a watch with the Browns and the player, a person familiar with the situation confirmed for the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com.

A fine is not anticipated, the person said.

USA Today pointed out the watch appears to be a RM 11-03 McLaren Flyback Chronograph, which can retail for about $350,000.

In Beckham's Browns debut, he caught seven passes for 71 yards on 11 targets.

