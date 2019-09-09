The Nordonia football team is preparing for a Week 3 matchup at Mayfield (2-0) feeling pretty good about itself after defeating visiting Woodridge 51-10 on Friday.

The Knights opened the season with a 20-13 loss at home to Bedford, but responded with a dominant performance against the Bulldogs that included 499 yards of offense.

Nordonia’s Sal Perrine rushed for three touchdowns, and Marvahun Johnson added one rushing score for coach Jeff Fox. Knights quarterback Billy Levak threw touchdown passes to Jon Henderson and Joel Jones, and also ran for a touchdown.

24 wins in a row?

Wadsworth (2-0) will visit Medina (2-0) on Friday in search of its 24th regular season win in a row under coach Justin Todd.

Wadsworth won 20-17 at home over Wooster in Week 2 with Trey Shaffer throwing three touchdown passes. The result extended the Grizzlies streak of regular season victories to 23 in a row, matching the school record that was originally set between 1966-1968 according to the Medina Gazette.

The Grizzlies topped the Generals after trailing 10-0 in the second quarter. Barret Labus caught two of Shaffer’s touchdown strike’s, and Mitch Evans caught the other one.

Massillon hits the road

Massillon (2-0) will travel to Warren Harding (1-1) on Friday after the Tigers won last week 55-13 at home over GlenOak.

The Tigers led 55-6 at halftime with Aidan Longwell throwing three touchdown passes and Zach Catrone contributing one touchdown pass. Jayden Ballard caught two touchdown passes, Andrew Wilson-Lamp and Austin Brawley both had one touchdown reception and Preston Hodges scored twice (one interception return, one rushing).

No. 1 for Poder

Martin Poder earned his first victory as a head coach on Friday when visiting Brecksville defeated Green 34-14.

Garrett Kubitz ran for three touchdowns for the Bees, and Joe Labas tossed a touchdown pass to Ronny Wilson and ran for another touchdown.

More football

• Aurora will take a 2-0 record into a Week 3 Friday home game against Twinsburg (1-1). Johnny Papesh returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown to help propel Aurora to a 14-7 Week 2 win over host CVCA. AJ Barner contributed a touchdown reception from quarterback Alex Moore for Aurora.

• Marquael Parks ran for 141 yards and three touchdowns on five attempts Friday to guide Orrville (2-0) to a 54-7 win over North. Parks also caught a touchdown pass for Orrville.

• Norton beat host Chippewa 35-14 on Friday with Nate Merrill running for three touchdowns.

• Lamont Evans ran for two touchdowns and had an interception to lead Kenmore-Garfield to a 19-8 win over host Beaver Local on Friday. Jayvon Fisher ran for a touchdown and forced a fumble and Arif Majid had two interceptions for K-G.

• Brunswick is 2-0 with a 31-7 win at home over Lorain and a 49-0 victory over host North Royalton after going 1-9 last year. Jake Scherette rushed for three touchdowns against Lorain, and twin brother Kyle Scherette returned an interception for a touchdown. Then against North Royalton, Jake Scherette ran for two touchdowns and threw touchdown passes to Jacob Dye, Jack Miller and Nick Hoover.

