HIGH SCHOOL

SOCCER

BOYS

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban at Mentor Lake Catholic

Barberton at Copley

Chippewa at Rittman

Coventry at Streetsboro, 6 p.m,.

Firestone at Ellet

Jackson at GlenOak

Lake at Canton McKinley

Nordonia at Hudson

North Royalton at Twinsburg

Ravenna at Norton

Stow at Wadsworth

Walsh Jesuit at Parma Padua

Warren JFK at WRA, 5 p.m.

Woodridge at Field

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Kenmore-Garfield, 6 p.m.

Coventry at Northwest

Firestone at North Canton Hoover

Nordonia at Madison

Woodridge at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m

GIRLS

Scoring Summaries

CVCA 9, TRIWAY 1



Goals: Van Drunen (CVCA) 3, Venus (CVCA) 2, Zimmerer (CVCA) 2, Fraley (CVCA), Critzer (CVCA), N/A (T). Shots: CVCA, 30-7. Corner kicks: CVCA, 5-0.

MANCHESTER 3, FAIRLESS 2



Halftime: Manchester, 2-1. Goals: King (M) 2, Ashton (F), Cope (M). Shots: Fai., 21-13. Corner kicks: Man., 5-2.

NORTH 8, WATERLOO 1

Halftime: North, 5-0. Goals: Pradhan (N) 3, Kibubuta (N), Monger (N), S. Subba (N), R. Subba (N), Rai (N), N/A (W). Assists: Pradhan (N) 2, R. Subba (N), N/A (W).

PEPPER PIKE ORANGE 6, ELLET 0

Halftime: Orange, 3-0. Goals: Domozick (O) 6. Assists: Thompson (O) 2, Malone (O) 2. Shots on goal: Ora., 16-2. Corner kicks: Ell., 3-2. Saves: Bunn (E) 8; Singer (O) 1.

TALLMADGE 4, ALLIANCE 1

Halftime: Tallmadge, 3-1. Goals: Caruso (T) 2, J. Onchak (T), Hussing (T), N/A (A). Assists: Heestand (T), N. Onchak (T), Marcum (T). Shots on goal: Tal., 13-7. Corner kicks: Tal., 3-0. Saves: Montgomery (T) 5, E. Hudak (T) 1; N/A (A) 3.

Schedule

Tuesday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Cloverleaf at Springfield

Norton at Ravenna, 6 p.m.

Streetsboro at Coventry, 6 p.m.

Wooster at Firestone, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games



(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Archbishop Hoban at Gilmour Academy

Brecksville at Cuyahoga Falls

Canton McKinley at Lake

Copley at Barberton

Field at Woodridge

Firestone at Kenmore-Garfield, 5 p.m.

GlenOak at Jackson

Hudson at Nordonia

Mentor Lake Catholic at Walsh Jesuit

North Canton Hoover at Perry

Our Lady of the Elms at WRA, 5 p.m.

Tuslaw at Massillon

Twinsburg at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.

Wadsworth at Stow

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Ashland at Wooster

North at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Norton

TENNIS

CLEVELAND ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 3, WALSH JESUIT 2



Singles: Clemens (SJ) D. Kealy 6-0, 6-3; Guzic (SJ) d. Carmichael 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Waltz (WJ) d. Kahl 7-6, 6-4.

Doubles: Coyle-Masteller (WJ) d. Ponsart-Shchuerlein 7-5, 7-5; Kamis-Mayer (SJ) d. Swanson-LeBlanc 6-3, 6-2.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 4-5; St. Joseph 8-1.

FIRESTONE 5, ELLET 0

Singles: Moritz (F) d. Bosma 6-1, 6-0; Moore (F) d. Murray 6-1, 6-0; Mink (F) d. Sandor 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Phillips-Gray (F) d. Vasquez-Amrstead 6-0, 6-1; Moxon-Fitzwater (F) d. Brunner-Angelo 6-0, 6-0.

Records: Firestone 8-2, 3-0.

HUDSON 5, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0



Singles: Nijhuis (H) d. Bryer 6-0, 6-0; Fan (H) d. Blake 6-0, 6-1; Hall (H) d. Shaw 6-1, 7-5.

Doubles: Grainger-Tuttle (H) d. Ghler-Brustosk 6-1, 7-5; Sigler-Uijtewaal (H) d. Herceg-Considine 6-1 ,6-2.

Records: Hudson 7-4, 4-1.

JACKSON 5, GREEN 0



Singles: Henson (J) d. Pryor 6-3, 6-0; P. Reese (J) d. Dando 6-0, 6-0; S. Reese (J) d. Westmyer 6-0, 6-0.

Doubles: Altman-Cardi (J) d. Kestner-Atkinson 6-2, 6-2; Shanmugam-Williams (J) d. Peel-Uhl 6-0, 6-2.

Records: Jackson 12-1, 5-0.

KENMORE-GARFIELD 3, NORTH 2



Singles: Paw (N) d. McRoberts 6-2, 6-7, 11-9; Wadlington (N) d. Johnson 6-2, 6-2; Calhoun (KG) won by forfeit..

Doubles: Walker-Thornton (KG) d. Na Be-Mo Nan 6-0, 6-0; Miller-Threat (KG) d. Da Be-Nan 6-3, 6-1.

OUR LADY OF THE ELMS 4, TALLMADGE 1



Singles: Arnold (E) d. Siesel 6-2, 6-4; Testa (E) d. Rotunda 7-6(6), 6-3; Walker (E) d. Kozma 6-2, 6-4.

Doubles: Heite-Nichols (E) d. Palmer-Queen 6-3, 6-0; Kirk-Waino (T) d. Burns-Xu 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Records: Elms 2-10; Tallmadge 3-6.

REVERE 5, KENT ROOSEVELT 0



Singles: Dobos (R) d. Coffee 6-0, 6-0; Kavenagh (R) d. Jones 6-0, 6-2; N. Lazbin (R) d. Fatou 6-2, 6-1.

Doubles: Fan-Kinder (R) d. Payton-King 6-3, 6-0; Gowda-Shenigo (R) d. Velasco-Kowalski 6-2, 6-2.

Records: Revere 7-4, 4-1; Kent Roosevelt 1-11, 0-5.

ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 3, GATES MILLS GILMOUR ACADEMY 2



Singles: McKnight (STVM) d. Moe 6-1, 6-1; Tomaszewski (STVM) d. Moyfawad 6-3, 7-6; Maynard (G) d. Dowling 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles: Chmura-O'Connor (STVM) d. Hairston Jablonski 6-2, 6-2; Grunden-Martin (G) d. Davis-Dietrich 5-7, 6-3, 1-0.

Records: STVM 8-3.

GOLF

BOYS

AURORA 176, NORDONIA 209



(At Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club, Hudson. Par: 36)



Aurora: Wolkov 39, Radis 42, Ventimiglia 47, Valdman 48.

Nordonia: Schick 46, Buck 50, Buddenhagen 56, Nowak 57.

LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 185, SOUTHEAST 198



(At Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course , Lake Milton. Par: 36)



Lake Center: Capeta 43, Starcher 45, Byler 48, Jones 49.

Southeast: Styer 46, Guthrie 48, McLay 50, Truex 54.

Records: Lake Center 8-4, 6-3; Southeast 0-9, 0-9.

WADSWORTH 165, CUYAHOGA FALLS 213

(At Chippewa Golf Course, Doylestown. Par: 35)

Cuyahoga Falls: Kearnes 47, Erhard 52, Wilson 55, Schaeffer 59.

Wadsworth: Theders 38, Selby 41, Hartley 42, Ross 44.

WOODRIDGE 179, RAVENNA 197



(At Brookledge Golf Club, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35; Yardage: 2,345)



Ravenna: Retherford 46, Stancato 47, Gibson 52, Scibelli 52.

Home: Schneckenburger 44, Schmeltzer 44, Fitzsimmons 45, Reinhart 46.

Records: Ravenna 0-12, 0-5; Woodridge 7-6, 6-5.

GIRLS

HUDSON 193, CUYAHOGA FALLS 231



(At Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club, Hudson. Par: 36)



Cuyahoga Falls: Thompson 55, Stewart 56, Metheny 59, Sampson 61.

Hudson: Dunne 43, Akerman 50, Grant 50, Horigan 50.

Records: Hudson 4-2.

PERRY 210, DOVER 238



(At Legends, Massillon. Par: 36; Yardage: 2,718)



Dover: Schie 54, Smith 60, McPeek 61, Wenzel 63.

Perry: Rosa 38, Roberson 54, Vance 57, Glover 61.

SPRINGFIELD 183, NORTHWEST 189



(At Lyon's Den Golf Course, Canal Fulton. Par: 34)



Springfield: Devaney 42, Atkinson 46, Miller 47, Allen 48.

Northwest: Dangelo 38, Geiger 47, Wyman 49, Waggoner 55.

Records: Springfield 8-2, 5-1; Northwest 5-2.

SOUTHEAST 200, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 255



(At Sable Creek Golf Course Gold, Hartville. Par: 35)



Southeast: Venuto 48, Tessean 50, Goldstein 50, Wood 52.

Lake Center: Ryan 57, Goodspeed 64, Jenkins 65, McManus 69.

Records: Southeast 5-4, 4-4; Lake Center 0-8, 0-8.

VOLLEYBALL

BARBERTON 21-25-25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 25-15-19-18



Kills: Silva (B) 13; Lanham (STVM) 11. Digs: Mayle (B) 16; Folatko (STVM) 22. Blocks: Silva (B) 4; Kane (STVM) 6. Assists: Morgan (B) 26; Folatko (STVM) 28. Service Points: Liddle (B) 2, Silva (B) 2; Folatko (STVM) 3. JV Score: STVM, 2-0.

Records: STVM 5-8.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

WEEK THREE



Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance (0-2) at Chardon (1-1)

Austintown Fitch (2-0) at GlenOak (1-1)

Boardman (1-1) at Jackson (1-1)

Brecksville (1-1) at Strongsville (2-0)

Cle. John Adams (0-2) at North Canton Hoover (1-1)

Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-1) at Archbishop Hoban (2-0)

Col. Bishop Watterson (2-0) at Walsh Jesuit (0-2)

Copley (1-1) at Lake (2-0)

Coventry (2-0) at Tallmadge (2-0)

Cuyahoga Falls (2-0) at Barberton (1-1)

Dover (2-0) at Wooster (0-2)

East (0-2) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-1)

East Canton (1-1) at Rootstown (2-0)

Ellet (1-1) at Northwest (2-0)

Firestone (0-2) at Cortland Lakeview (0-2)

Howard Woodson (Washington D.C.) (0-2) at Canton McKinley (2-0)

Independence (2-0) at Manchester (1-1)

James Rhodes 0-2) at Brunswick (2-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (1-1) at Springfield (0-2)

Kent Roosevelt (1-1) at Ravenna (2-0)

Louisville (1-1) at Green (1-1)

Lyndhurst Brush (0-2) at Hudson (0-2)

Massillon (2-0) at Warren Harding (1-1)

Medina (2-0) at North Royalton (1-1)

Mogadore (2-0) at Field (1-1)

Naperville (Ill.) (0-2) at Perry (2-0)

Nordonia (1-1) at Mayfield (2-0)

North (0-2) at Canton South (0-2)

Norton (1-1) at Leavittsburg LaBrae (0-2)

Orrville (2-0) at West Holmes (1-1)

Revere (2-0) at CVCA (1-1)

Solon (2-0) at Stow (2-0)

Southeast (1-1) at Streetsboro (2-0)

Tuslaw (1-1) at Chippewa (0-2)

Twinsburg (1-1) at Aurora (2-0)

Wadsworth (2-0) at Medina (2-0)

Woodridge (1-1) at Chagrin Falls (0-2)

Saturday's Games

WRA (2-0) at Kiski Prep (PA) (1-1), 3 p.m.

Warrensville Heights (0-2) at Buchtel (0-2) , 1 p.m.