HIGH SCHOOL
SOCCER
BOYS
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban at Mentor Lake Catholic
Barberton at Copley
Chippewa at Rittman
Coventry at Streetsboro, 6 p.m,.
Firestone at Ellet
Jackson at GlenOak
Lake at Canton McKinley
Nordonia at Hudson
North Royalton at Twinsburg
Ravenna at Norton
Stow at Wadsworth
Walsh Jesuit at Parma Padua
Warren JFK at WRA, 5 p.m.
Woodridge at Field
Thursday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton at Kenmore-Garfield, 6 p.m.
Coventry at Northwest
Firestone at North Canton Hoover
Nordonia at Madison
Woodridge at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m
GIRLS
Scoring Summaries
CVCA 9, TRIWAY 1
Goals: Van Drunen (CVCA) 3, Venus (CVCA) 2, Zimmerer (CVCA) 2, Fraley (CVCA), Critzer (CVCA), N/A (T). Shots: CVCA, 30-7. Corner kicks: CVCA, 5-0.
MANCHESTER 3, FAIRLESS 2
Halftime: Manchester, 2-1. Goals: King (M) 2, Ashton (F), Cope (M). Shots: Fai., 21-13. Corner kicks: Man., 5-2.
NORTH 8, WATERLOO 1
Halftime: North, 5-0. Goals: Pradhan (N) 3, Kibubuta (N), Monger (N), S. Subba (N), R. Subba (N), Rai (N), N/A (W). Assists: Pradhan (N) 2, R. Subba (N), N/A (W).
PEPPER PIKE ORANGE 6, ELLET 0
Halftime: Orange, 3-0. Goals: Domozick (O) 6. Assists: Thompson (O) 2, Malone (O) 2. Shots on goal: Ora., 16-2. Corner kicks: Ell., 3-2. Saves: Bunn (E) 8; Singer (O) 1.
TALLMADGE 4, ALLIANCE 1
Halftime: Tallmadge, 3-1. Goals: Caruso (T) 2, J. Onchak (T), Hussing (T), N/A (A). Assists: Heestand (T), N. Onchak (T), Marcum (T). Shots on goal: Tal., 13-7. Corner kicks: Tal., 3-0. Saves: Montgomery (T) 5, E. Hudak (T) 1; N/A (A) 3.
Schedule
Tuesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Cloverleaf at Springfield
Norton at Ravenna, 6 p.m.
Streetsboro at Coventry, 6 p.m.
Wooster at Firestone, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Archbishop Hoban at Gilmour Academy
Brecksville at Cuyahoga Falls
Canton McKinley at Lake
Copley at Barberton
Field at Woodridge
Firestone at Kenmore-Garfield, 5 p.m.
GlenOak at Jackson
Hudson at Nordonia
Mentor Lake Catholic at Walsh Jesuit
North Canton Hoover at Perry
Our Lady of the Elms at WRA, 5 p.m.
Tuslaw at Massillon
Twinsburg at North Royalton, 7:15 p.m.
Wadsworth at Stow
Thursday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Ashland at Wooster
North at Springfield, 5 p.m.
Northwest at Norton
TENNIS
CLEVELAND ST. JOSEPH ACADEMY 3, WALSH JESUIT 2
Singles: Clemens (SJ) D. Kealy 6-0, 6-3; Guzic (SJ) d. Carmichael 6-2, 4-6, 7-5; Waltz (WJ) d. Kahl 7-6, 6-4.
Doubles: Coyle-Masteller (WJ) d. Ponsart-Shchuerlein 7-5, 7-5; Kamis-Mayer (SJ) d. Swanson-LeBlanc 6-3, 6-2.
Records: Walsh Jesuit 4-5; St. Joseph 8-1.
FIRESTONE 5, ELLET 0
Singles: Moritz (F) d. Bosma 6-1, 6-0; Moore (F) d. Murray 6-1, 6-0; Mink (F) d. Sandor 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Phillips-Gray (F) d. Vasquez-Amrstead 6-0, 6-1; Moxon-Fitzwater (F) d. Brunner-Angelo 6-0, 6-0.
Records: Firestone 8-2, 3-0.
HUDSON 5, CUYAHOGA FALLS 0
Singles: Nijhuis (H) d. Bryer 6-0, 6-0; Fan (H) d. Blake 6-0, 6-1; Hall (H) d. Shaw 6-1, 7-5.
Doubles: Grainger-Tuttle (H) d. Ghler-Brustosk 6-1, 7-5; Sigler-Uijtewaal (H) d. Herceg-Considine 6-1 ,6-2.
Records: Hudson 7-4, 4-1.
JACKSON 5, GREEN 0
Singles: Henson (J) d. Pryor 6-3, 6-0; P. Reese (J) d. Dando 6-0, 6-0; S. Reese (J) d. Westmyer 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles: Altman-Cardi (J) d. Kestner-Atkinson 6-2, 6-2; Shanmugam-Williams (J) d. Peel-Uhl 6-0, 6-2.
Records: Jackson 12-1, 5-0.
KENMORE-GARFIELD 3, NORTH 2
Singles: Paw (N) d. McRoberts 6-2, 6-7, 11-9; Wadlington (N) d. Johnson 6-2, 6-2; Calhoun (KG) won by forfeit..
Doubles: Walker-Thornton (KG) d. Na Be-Mo Nan 6-0, 6-0; Miller-Threat (KG) d. Da Be-Nan 6-3, 6-1.
OUR LADY OF THE ELMS 4, TALLMADGE 1
Singles: Arnold (E) d. Siesel 6-2, 6-4; Testa (E) d. Rotunda 7-6(6), 6-3; Walker (E) d. Kozma 6-2, 6-4.
Doubles: Heite-Nichols (E) d. Palmer-Queen 6-3, 6-0; Kirk-Waino (T) d. Burns-Xu 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.
Records: Elms 2-10; Tallmadge 3-6.
REVERE 5, KENT ROOSEVELT 0
Singles: Dobos (R) d. Coffee 6-0, 6-0; Kavenagh (R) d. Jones 6-0, 6-2; N. Lazbin (R) d. Fatou 6-2, 6-1.
Doubles: Fan-Kinder (R) d. Payton-King 6-3, 6-0; Gowda-Shenigo (R) d. Velasco-Kowalski 6-2, 6-2.
Records: Revere 7-4, 4-1; Kent Roosevelt 1-11, 0-5.
ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 3, GATES MILLS GILMOUR ACADEMY 2
Singles: McKnight (STVM) d. Moe 6-1, 6-1; Tomaszewski (STVM) d. Moyfawad 6-3, 7-6; Maynard (G) d. Dowling 6-1, 6-0.
Doubles: Chmura-O'Connor (STVM) d. Hairston Jablonski 6-2, 6-2; Grunden-Martin (G) d. Davis-Dietrich 5-7, 6-3, 1-0.
Records: STVM 8-3.
GOLF
BOYS
AURORA 176, NORDONIA 209
(At Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club, Hudson. Par: 36)
Aurora: Wolkov 39, Radis 42, Ventimiglia 47, Valdman 48.
Nordonia: Schick 46, Buck 50, Buddenhagen 56, Nowak 57.
LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 185, SOUTHEAST 198
(At Olde Dutch Mill Golf Course , Lake Milton. Par: 36)
Lake Center: Capeta 43, Starcher 45, Byler 48, Jones 49.
Southeast: Styer 46, Guthrie 48, McLay 50, Truex 54.
Records: Lake Center 8-4, 6-3; Southeast 0-9, 0-9.
WADSWORTH 165, CUYAHOGA FALLS 213
(At Chippewa Golf Course, Doylestown. Par: 35)
Cuyahoga Falls: Kearnes 47, Erhard 52, Wilson 55, Schaeffer 59.
Wadsworth: Theders 38, Selby 41, Hartley 42, Ross 44.
WOODRIDGE 179, RAVENNA 197
(At Brookledge Golf Club, Cuyahoga Falls. Par: 35; Yardage: 2,345)
Ravenna: Retherford 46, Stancato 47, Gibson 52, Scibelli 52.
Home: Schneckenburger 44, Schmeltzer 44, Fitzsimmons 45, Reinhart 46.
Records: Ravenna 0-12, 0-5; Woodridge 7-6, 6-5.
GIRLS
HUDSON 193, CUYAHOGA FALLS 231
(At Ellsworth Meadows Golf Club, Hudson. Par: 36)
Cuyahoga Falls: Thompson 55, Stewart 56, Metheny 59, Sampson 61.
Hudson: Dunne 43, Akerman 50, Grant 50, Horigan 50.
Records: Hudson 4-2.
PERRY 210, DOVER 238
(At Legends, Massillon. Par: 36; Yardage: 2,718)
Dover: Schie 54, Smith 60, McPeek 61, Wenzel 63.
Perry: Rosa 38, Roberson 54, Vance 57, Glover 61.
SPRINGFIELD 183, NORTHWEST 189
(At Lyon's Den Golf Course, Canal Fulton. Par: 34)
Springfield: Devaney 42, Atkinson 46, Miller 47, Allen 48.
Northwest: Dangelo 38, Geiger 47, Wyman 49, Waggoner 55.
Records: Springfield 8-2, 5-1; Northwest 5-2.
SOUTHEAST 200, LAKE CENTER CHRISTIAN 255
(At Sable Creek Golf Course Gold, Hartville. Par: 35)
Southeast: Venuto 48, Tessean 50, Goldstein 50, Wood 52.
Lake Center: Ryan 57, Goodspeed 64, Jenkins 65, McManus 69.
Records: Southeast 5-4, 4-4; Lake Center 0-8, 0-8.
VOLLEYBALL
BARBERTON 21-25-25-25, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 25-15-19-18
Kills: Silva (B) 13; Lanham (STVM) 11. Digs: Mayle (B) 16; Folatko (STVM) 22. Blocks: Silva (B) 4; Kane (STVM) 6. Assists: Morgan (B) 26; Folatko (STVM) 28. Service Points: Liddle (B) 2, Silva (B) 2; Folatko (STVM) 3. JV Score: STVM, 2-0.
Records: STVM 5-8.
FOOTBALL
Schedule
WEEK THREE
Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Alliance (0-2) at Chardon (1-1)
Austintown Fitch (2-0) at GlenOak (1-1)
Boardman (1-1) at Jackson (1-1)
Brecksville (1-1) at Strongsville (2-0)
Cle. John Adams (0-2) at North Canton Hoover (1-1)
Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-1) at Archbishop Hoban (2-0)
Col. Bishop Watterson (2-0) at Walsh Jesuit (0-2)
Copley (1-1) at Lake (2-0)
Coventry (2-0) at Tallmadge (2-0)
Cuyahoga Falls (2-0) at Barberton (1-1)
Dover (2-0) at Wooster (0-2)
East (0-2) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-1)
East Canton (1-1) at Rootstown (2-0)
Ellet (1-1) at Northwest (2-0)
Firestone (0-2) at Cortland Lakeview (0-2)
Howard Woodson (Washington D.C.) (0-2) at Canton McKinley (2-0)
Independence (2-0) at Manchester (1-1)
James Rhodes 0-2) at Brunswick (2-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (1-1) at Springfield (0-2)
Kent Roosevelt (1-1) at Ravenna (2-0)
Louisville (1-1) at Green (1-1)
Lyndhurst Brush (0-2) at Hudson (0-2)
Massillon (2-0) at Warren Harding (1-1)
Medina (2-0) at North Royalton (1-1)
Mogadore (2-0) at Field (1-1)
Naperville (Ill.) (0-2) at Perry (2-0)
Nordonia (1-1) at Mayfield (2-0)
North (0-2) at Canton South (0-2)
Norton (1-1) at Leavittsburg LaBrae (0-2)
Orrville (2-0) at West Holmes (1-1)
Revere (2-0) at CVCA (1-1)
Solon (2-0) at Stow (2-0)
Southeast (1-1) at Streetsboro (2-0)
Tuslaw (1-1) at Chippewa (0-2)
Twinsburg (1-1) at Aurora (2-0)
Wadsworth (2-0) at Medina (2-0)
Woodridge (1-1) at Chagrin Falls (0-2)
Saturday's Games
WRA (2-0) at Kiski Prep (PA) (1-1), 3 p.m.
Warrensville Heights (0-2) at Buchtel (0-2) , 1 p.m.