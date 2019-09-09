GIRLS SOCCER

Tallmadge 4, Alliance 1

Halle Caruso scored on her only two shots on goal, leading the Blue Devils to a their first victory. Kate Hussing and Julia Onchek also scored for Tallmadge (1-3).

North 8, Waterloo 1

Rika Pradhan's hat trick and two assists led the Vikings to a nonleague win.

CVCA 9, Triway 1

Three goals by Abigail Van Drunen led the Royals to an easy Principals Athletic Conference victory.

GIRLS GOLF

Hudson 193, Cuyahoga Falls 231

Back-to-back birdies on holes No. 6 and 7 allowed Emily Dunne to shoot a 43 at Ellsworth Meadows and lead the Explorers to a victory. The medalist had help from Moira Ackerman, Lizzy Grant and Maddie Horrigan who all shot 50 for Hudson (4-2).

Springfield 183, Northwest 189

At Lyons Den in Canal Fulton, the Spartans, behind Karly Devaney's 42, snuck past the host Indians. Maria Dangelo's 4-over par 38 led Northwest.

BOYS GOLF

Aurora 176, Nordonia 209

Aurora's Mason Wolkov shot a 3-over par 39 to lead all players on Ellsworth Meadows' back nine. Luke Radis was three strokes behind Wolkov with a 42 for the Greenmen.

Woodridge 170, Ravenna 197

Medalist honors were shared between Max Schneckenburger and Will Schmeltzer, as each Bulldog player shot 44 on Brookledge Golf Club's par-35 front nine. Antonio Fitzsimmons carded a 45 and Dawson Reinhart 46 for Woodridge (7-5, 6-5 Portage Trail Conference Metro Division).

VOLLEYBALL

Barberton 21-25-25-25, St. Vincent-St. Mary 25-15-19-18

With five digs and 26 assists, Jaryn Morgan keyed the Magics to a nonleague road win. Mia Silva had 13 kills, 15 digs, four blocks and two aces for Barberton.