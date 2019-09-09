WOMEN'S GOLF

Shah leads Zips in Illinois

The University of Akron women's golf team placed 11th overall at the Redbird Invitational in Normal, Ill. on Monday. The Zips had a 916 (+52) tournament total as sophomore Ivana Shah led the way with a 12th place total of 222 at 6-over par.

Shah closed the tournament with a 5-over par final-round effort to bring her tournament total to 71-74-77—222 on the Weibring Golf Club's par 72 course. Freshman Riley Dean also posted a 5-over par final-round total in her first collegiate tournament to finish tied for 45th overall at +14. Freshman Jessica Hahn (GlenOak) placed six spots behind Dean, tying for 51st overall (+16) in her inaugural intercollegiate event.

FOOTBALL

Burkhart MAC East Player of the Week

University of Akron junior Dustin Burkhart (Coventry) was named the Mid-American Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors for the East Division on Monday. Against UAB, Burkhart had a career-best 217 receiving yards, including a career-long 64-yard catch in the fourth quarter. It marked the first 100-yard receiving game of his career. The last time an Akron receiver had more than 200 yards was in 2007 (12 years) by Jabari Arthur, who had 223 yards against Western Michigan (10-6-07).

Burkhart’s 217 receiving yards rank second on UA’s all-time receiving yards for a game behind Arthur’s 223. His 64-yard catch is also the longest reception since Jerome Lane (Firestone) had a 64-yard catch against Bowling Green in 2016.