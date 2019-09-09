Several Titans players weigh in on the Browns after Sunday's stunner in Cleveland.

CLEVELAND This wasn't the Super Bowl of tailgate parties.

Browns fans emptied from incredibly overstuffed lots into the stadium loaded for bear.

"We heard it was going to be rocking," Titans wideout A.J. Brown said, "and it definitely was, at a point."

In his first NFL game, the second-round pick with linebacker biceps caught passes covering 47 and 51 yards.

Tennessee cornerback Logan Ryan started in Super Bowl 51, helping the Patriots overcome a 25-point second-half deficit against the Falcons.

When he and every other Titan exited the field after beating the Browns 43-13, they found head coach Mike Vrabel waiting at the locker room door. Vrabel was a Browns fan before he was a Patriots player. He can describe chapter and verse the surreal final home game of Cleveland's Belichick era in 1995.

Vrabel had the Titans playing latter-day Belichick ball after the Browns scored on the season's first possession.

Ryan explained what he thought happened from there.

"When they made plays and the crowd got loud, we were able to keep our poise," the seventh-year pro said. "Jarvis (Landry) made a play. Odell (Beckham Jr.) made a play. (Nick) Chubb had some plays. Baker (Mayfield) made some spectacular plays.

"We expected that. They're spectacular players. They're a very talented team. We rebounded, kept our poise and made our plays. It was a consistent grinding effort. I think we wore them down a little bit. We just played better football.

"We had less penalty yards. We tackled better than their defense did. They had three turnovers. We had zero. You do that in the NFL, and you're going to win a game."

Kenny Vaccaro, the Tennessee safety who got kicked in the helmet by left tackle Greg Robinson (who was ejected), didn't begrudge the Browns the magazine covers that followed them into Sunday. He was amused by it, though.

"Nobody picked us to win," he said. "We were the No. 2 scoring defense in the league last year. Nobody knew it.

"They are an exciting team. Baker's a great quarterback. They've got great weapons."

But ...

"This was their first game," Vaccaro said. "They didn't play together in the preseason. Whether you get practice reps or not, you've got to get your timing down. Even lining up, some of the things they were doing just weren't on cue."

Mayfield has thrown three interceptions in a games just three times since he left high school.

He was an 18-year-old walk-on at Texas Tech when he coughed up picks to Texas Christian's Derrick Kindred, Chris Hackett and Kevin White. But he won the game, 20-10.

The next time it happened was last Dec. 2 at Houston, where Jonathan Joseph, Andre Hal and Zach Cunningham got him in a 29-13 loss.

On Sunday, the Browns trailed 22-13 early in the fourth quarter when Kevin Byard made the first interception. It was 29-13 when Ryan made the second pick with 11:17 left. Malcolm Butler finished off a pick six with 3:02 left to create the final score, 43-13.

"You can look real good on paper," Butler said. "It's got to add up on grass. Don't believe the hype. Ever."

