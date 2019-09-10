BEREA — Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield is practicing Tuesday and throwing the ball well without a wrap or any other type of protection on his right hand.

So Mayfield is preparing for the Browns' upcoming "Monday Night Football" matchup against the New York Jets the way coach Freddie Kitchens expected he would.

X-rays taken on Mayfield's throwing hand after Sunday's season-opening 43-13 loss to the Tennessee Titans came back negative, but Mayfield left FirstEnergy Stadium with his wrist and hand wrapped as if he were wearing a fingerless glove.

Mayfield winced in pain after Titans outside linebacker Cameron Wake rushed around right tackle Chris Hubbard and sacked him in the end zone for a safety with 1:42 left in the second quarter.

Starting free safety Damarious Randall and linebacker Adarius Taylor were not on the field for Tuesday's practice during the portion open to media. At this point, their injuries are undisclosed.

No. 3 wide receiver Rashard Higgins (ankle) was in uniform and on the field during the open portion of practice, but his activity was very limited. Backup tight end Demetrius Harris (shoulder) is participating.

Backup offensive tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) and backup running back Dontrell Hilliard (concussion) are not practicing.

