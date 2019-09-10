COPLEY — When the Copley boys soccer team started the season with three losses, coach David Antal kept his composure and remained confident.

His players followed suit, and on Tuesday the Indians secured their fourth win in a row, 9-0 over visiting Barberton in a Suburban League American Conference match.

Senior Ben Brucken led the charge for Copley (4-3-0, 3-0-0) with three goals, and senior Josh Davis and junior Sam Harter contributed two goals apiece.

Copley opened its season with losses to Medina, Shaker Heights and Whitehouse Anthony Wayne. The Indians then earned victories over Kent Roosevelt, Aurora and Dublin Coffman before shutting out Barberton (3-4-2, 0-2-1).

Copley next will host Cleveland St. Ignatius at 1 p.m. Saturday and Revere at 7 p.m. Sept. 17.

“We are in good spirits,” said Brucken, who has eight goals and two assists this season. “We are on a four-game winning streak and looking to take it to five this weekend against Ignatius, and then obviously take that fire into Tuesday against our rival.”

Harter’s goal in the 23rd minute opened the scoring, and senior Nate Sabin got the assist.

Davis scored his first goal in the 25th minute to make it 2-0. Junior Jarrad Kerekes started the play with a cross toward the middle of the box where sophomore Nolan Magensky met the ball with his head and redirected it to Davis’ foot.

“We showed that we can combine during the game,” Davis said. “Since Revere tied them 3-3, we came out and we really took them seriously.”

Brucken’s first goal occurred in the 31st minute off a pass from Davis, and Davis netted his second goal in the 32nd minute off a pass from senior Abdul Mubarak to make it 4-0.

Brucken scored two goals in the second half, and Harter, Mubarak and senior Q Mimoto each added one goal as Copley continued to maintain possession. Davis, Sabin, senior Gavin Smargiasso, freshman Colin Link and Magensky recorded assists on the second-half goals.

“We played really organized and we have a big game coming up on Saturday,” said Harter, who has six goals and four assists this season.

“Being able to come in and score a bunch of goals really boosts our confidence. We played really well. We have to be ready on Saturday and come out just as strong.”

Copley sophomore goalkeepers Anthony Daniels and Gavin Hill combined to record the shutout.

“The first game of the year playing Medina was a great soccer game,” Antal said. “They are No. 2 in the nation right now and No. 1 in our state coaches poll. We played a good team in Shaker and we didn’t finish our opportunities, and then we went to Anthony Wayne and we made a couple mistakes.”

