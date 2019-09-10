TENNIS

St. Vincent-St. Mary 5, Firestone 0

Sophomore Andi McKnight improved to 10-2 with a 6-0, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles to lead the Irish to a shutout of Firestone Tuesday at Edgewood Park.

Tallmadge 3, Ravenna 2

Anna Siesel won at No. 1 singles and Marley Queen and Claudia Palmer prevailed at No. 1 doubles to spark Tallmadge to a nonleague win. Seniors Jade Kirk and Bella Yates won 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles for the Blue Devils.

BOYS SOCCER

Lake Center Christian 6, Rootstown 2

Silas Kadlecek scored three times and assisted on two other goals as the Lions posted a Portage Trail Conference's County Division win.

Archbishop Hoban 2, Mentor Lake Catholic 1

The visiting Knights got goals from Josh Bisesi and Duncan Ulman en route to a victory in their North Coast League opener to remain unbeaten at 7-0-1.

Jackson 6, GlenOak 0

Two goals apiece by Evan Wilson and Garrett Hattery helped keep the Polar Bears (4-1-3, 3-0-0) unbeaten in the Federal League.

Chippewa 5, Rittman 0

Ethan Letz had a hat trick and Chippewa (5-0-1) remained undefeated. Letz has 10 scores this season.

Bruswick 6, Shaker Heights 4

Justin Hagler scored two late goals to complete a comeback from a 3-2 halftime deficit as the Blue Devils (6-1-1, 3-0) won in Greater Cleveland Conference action. Hagler assisted on Tyler Hudy's two goals early in the second half.

BOYS GOLF

Aurora 168, North Royalton 188

Mason Wolkov carded a 39 for the second consecutive day to earn medalist honors and lead the Greenmen to victory on the par-36 front nine at Barrington Country Club.

Mogadore 155, Crestwood 205

Ben Lansinger's 1-over 36 at Windmill Lakes led the Wildcats to a PTC win. Dillon Pendergrast also carded a 38 for Mogadore.

GIRLS GOLF

Hudson 176, Stow 188

The Explorers (5-2) shot a season-low 176 behind Emily Dunne's career-best 39 at Ellsworth Meadows.