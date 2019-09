VOLLEYBALL

Kent spikes YSU

Kent State rallied from two sets down to beat host Youngstown State 3-2 on Tuesday.

The Penguins (4-3) won the first set 25-20 and the second 25-23, but the Golden Flashes (5-2) then went on a tear, winning 25-22, 25-21 and 15-12.

Morgan Copley (Aurora) led Kent State with 18 kills and two blocks, and Alex Haffner added 36 assists and 22 digs.