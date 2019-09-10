As the MLB season winds toward a conclusion, the Cleveland Indians still find themselves in contention for the playoffs.

On this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast, we talk about Cleveland's chances of making it to the postseason. Do they have a real chance, is it a coin flip proposition or is it an outside shot?

If the Indians simply earn a wild card spot, would Shane Bieber or Mike Clevinger get the start? We talk about that and these topics on Leading Off this week:

- How Cleveland's schedule compares to that of the Tampa Bay Rays and Oakland A's, the other two teams playing for a wild card spot.

- How the Indians should proceed with Franmil Reyes in the last series of the season on the road against Washington when he can't play designated hitter.

- What the Indians need to do in the upcoming series against the Minnesota Twins.

