Buchtel will host Firestone at 6 p.m. in a City Series volleyball clash between two teams that are undefeated in league play.

The teams split their regular-season meetings last year, and then Firestone topped host Buchtel in the City Series volleyball postseason title match.

Buchtel (8-0, 4-0) has wins over Ellet, East, North, Kenmore-Garfield, Canton McKinley, Our Lady of the Elms and Ravenna (twice).

The Griffins feature seniors LaMya Oliver, Acaira Johnson and Suavay Cargill, juniors Makayla Wilkins and Tia Williams and sophomore Leah Cheatham.

“Leah is the youngest, but she is a leader on the floor,” Buchtel coach LaCresia Beecher said. “She has the most energy and is the most vocal.”

Firestone (5-2, 4-0) features seniors Si’Ayera Boone, Josey Capper, Maria White, Maliyah Ramsey and Nicaela Kehner, junior Alison Zupancic and freshmen Emani Myers and Mariska Capper.

The Falcons have wins over Ellet, East, North, Kenmore-Garfield and Bedford, and losses to Brunswick and Kent Roosevelt.

“This group is so intense,” Firestone coach Stacey McMillan-Myers said. “I love how they come together so well. They have an unquenchable desire to grow and to excel. They are never satisfied with where they are.”

Soaring Falcons

Defending City Series champion Firestone is 6-1 in boys soccer with seniors Konnor Schwerdtfeger, Jared Oderkirk, Nick Reichlin, Charley Bailey, Isaac Koehler, Caleb Withington and Hank Curlee playing prominent roles.

Firestone defeated Wadsworth (3-1), Louisville (4-0), Revere (2-0), GlenOak (4-2), Perry (3-0) and Ellet (9-1). The Falcons lone loss is to Cuyahoga Falls (2-1)

“They are definitely a very possession guided group,” Firestone coach Michael Householder said of the seniors. “We possess a lot of the ball and these guys work very, very hard. Every kid out there on this team works hard. These seniors know each other very well … and they are phenomenal students too.”

Schwerdtfeger has nine goals and six assists.

Orange crush

Ellet is 5-2 in girls soccer with freshman Sydney Tucker, sophomore Cameron Tucker and freshman Rachel Wenzel leading the charge.

Sydney Tucker has 14 goals and 10 assists, and Cameron Tucker has seven goals and nine assists for the defending City Series champions.

“This is the youngest varsity team I have ever coached,” Ellet coach Justin Dimengo said. “We have three returning varsity starters from last year. Our four midfielders and our two forwards are either freshmen or sophomores. The two forwards are the freshmen.”

Ellet beat Crestwood (8-4), Canton Central Catholic (7-2), Massillon (8-1), Canton McKinley (8-1) and North (6-1). The losses are to Barberton (5-2) and Orange (6-0).

Cameron Tucker is a captain along with senior defenders Kiki Easterling and Hannah Ashton and sophomore defender Ava Halter.

Meeting No. 105

Ravenna is set to host Kent Roosevelt at 7 p.m. Friday for the 105th game between the two schools in football. Ravenna leads the all-time series 51-50-3.

Ravenna is 2-0 this season with wins over Tallmadge and Cleveland John Marshall. Roosevelt is 1-1 this season with a victory over Canton South and a loss to Marlington.

