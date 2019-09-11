GOLF

GIRLS

GREEN 170, PERRY 203



(At The Legends of Massillon. Par: 36; Yardage: 2,786)

Green: Eckard 39, Didonato 42, Liptak 42, Moore 47.

Perry: Rosa 38, Vance 53, Glover 56, Kirkbride 56.

KENT ROOSEVELT 163, ST. VINCENT-ST. MARY 187, REVERE 217



(At The Fairways at Twin Lakes Golf Course, Kent. Par: 36; Yardage: 2,758)

Roosevelt: Brenner 39, Keller 39, Kalis 42, Seaholts 43.

STVM: Hofacker 41, Kallaman 47, Kemp 48, Peterson 51.

Revere: Ma 50, Frayser 52, Mahajan 52, Randell 63.

Records: St. Vincent-St. Mary 10-3.

BOYS

FIRESTONE 174, ELLET 199



(At J.E. Good Park Golf Course, Akron. Yardage: 3,110; Par: 35)

Ellet: Bartek 48, Beswetherick 48, Russell 50, Contos 53.

Firestone: Ryan 39, Smith 43, Lux 45, Earl 47.

Records: Firestone 5-4-1.

MOGADORE 155, GARRETTSVILLE 195



(At Sugar Bush Golf Club, Garrettsville. Par: 36)



Mogadore: Gasaway 37, Pendergast 38, Lansinger 39, Morris 41.

Garrettsville: Britton 40, Fedler 49, Lance 51, Ensinger 55.

Records: Mogadore 13-0, 9-0; Garrettsville 3-9, 3-7.

TENNIS

JACKSON 4, LOUISVILLE 1



Singles: Kibler (L) d. Henson 2-5, retired; P. Reese (J) d. Menegay 6-1, 6-0; Altman (J) d. Mullett 6-0, 6-1.

Doubles: Ecrement-S. Reese (J) d. Plaskett-Thomas 6-1, 6-0; A. Williams-R. Williams (J) d. Menegay-Fouts 6-1, 6-1.

Records: Jackson 13-1.

TWINSBURG 3, WADSWORTH 2



Singles: Heideman (W) d. Singh 6-0, 6-1; McIlroy (T) d. Guenther 6-2, 6-3; McCall (W) d. Veverka 6-4, 6-0.

Doubles: Riley-Bhambra (T) d. Saylor-Cornacchione 6-0, 7-5; Patel-Moeliono (T) d. Brandyberry-Porter 6-2, 6-3.

Records: Wadsworth 7-6, 3-3.

SOCCER

GIRLS

Scoreboard

Wednesday's Results



Jackson 4, GlenOak 0

Lake 9, Canton McKinley 0

North Canton Hoover 5, Perry 1

North Royalton 2, Twinsburg 0

Walsh Jesuit 5, Mentor Lake Catholic 1

Scoring Summaries

JACKSON 4, GLENOAK 0



Halftime: Jackson, 2-0. Goals: Arnold (J) 2, Stalder (J), Bleichrodt (J). Assists: Bossart (J), Parsons (J). Shots on goal: Jac., 10-1. Corner kicks: Jac., 1-0. Saves: Bhatia (GO) 6; Durr (J) 1. JV Score: Jackson, 8-1.

Records: GlenOak 3-4-1; Jackson 7-1.

WALSH JESUIT 5, MENTOR LAKE CATHOLIC 1



Halftime: Walsh Jesuit, 2-1. Goals: Ramicone (WJ) 2, Gorski (WJ), Flory (WJ), Shimmel (WJ). Assists: Pentz (WJ) 3, Alberty (WJ), Gorski (WJ). Shots on goal: WJ, 11-7. Corner kicks: WJ, 8-2. Saves: Sarka (WJ) 4, Low (WJ) 2; Anthony (MLC) 6.

Records: Walsh Jesuit 6-0-1; Mentor Lake Catholic 5-1-1.

Note: No goalscorer provided for Mentor Lake Catholic.

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Ashland at Wooster

North at Springfield, 5 p.m.

Northwest at Norton

BOYS

Scoring Summary

MANCHESTER 2, CVCA WHITE 1



Halftime: Manchester, 1-0. Goals: Allman (M), Gehm (M), Byerly (CVCA). Shots on goal: Man., 11-9. Corner kicks: CVCA, 12-4. Saves: Grecco (CVCA) 9; Harmon (M) 8.

Records: CVCA White 3-2-1; Manchester 4-3-1.

Schedule

Thursday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton at Kenmore-Garfield, 6 p.m.

Coventry at Northwest

Firestone at North Canton Hoover

Nordonia at Madison

Woodridge at Western Reserve Academy, 5 p.m.

FOOTBALL

Schedule

Week Three



Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Alliance (0-2) at Chardon (1-1)

Austintown Fitch (2-0) at GlenOak (1-1)

Boardman (1-1) at Jackson (1-1)

Brecksville (1-1) at Strongsville (2-0)

Cleveland James F. Rhodes (0-2) at Brunswick (2-0)

Cleveland John Adams (0-2) at North Canton Hoover (1-1)

Cleveland St. Ignatius (1-1) at Archbishop Hoban (2-0)

Columbus Bishop Watterson (2-0) at Walsh Jesuit (0-2)

Copley (1-1) at Lake (2-0)

Coventry (2-0) at Tallmadge (2-0)

Cuyahoga Falls (2-0) at Barberton (1-1)

Dover (2-0) at Wooster (0-2)

East (0-2) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (1-1)

East Canton (1-1) at Rootstown (2-0)

Ellet (1-1) at Northwest (2-0)

Firestone (0-2) at Cortland Lakeview (0-2)

Howard Woodson (Washington D.C.) (0-2) at Canton McKinley (2-0)

Independence (2-0) at Manchester (1-1)

Kenmore-Garfield (1-1) at Springfield (0-2)

Kent Roosevelt (1-1) at Ravenna (2-0)

Louisville (1-1) at Green (1-1)

Lyndhurst Brush (0-2) at Hudson (0-2)

Massillon (2-0) at Warren G. Harding (1-1)

Medina (2-0) at North Royalton (1-1)

Mogadore (2-0) at Field (1-1)

Naperville (Ill.) (0-2) at Perry (2-0)

Nordonia (1-1) at Mayfield (2-0)

North (0-2) at Canton South (0-2)

Norton (1-1) at Leavittsburg LaBrae (0-2)

Orrville (2-0) at West Holmes (1-1)

Revere (2-0) at CVCA (1-1)

Solon (2-0) at Stow (2-0)

Southeast (1-1) at Streetsboro (2-0)

Tuslaw (1-1) at Chippewa (0-2)

Twinsburg (1-1) at Aurora (2-0)

Wadsworth (2-0) at Medina (2-0)

Woodridge (1-1) at Chagrin Falls (0-2)

Saturday's Games

Warrensville Heights (0-2) at Buchtel (0-2), 1 p.m.

Western Reserve Academy (2-0) at Kiski Prep (PA) (1-1), 3 p.m.