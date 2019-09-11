BOYS GOLF

Mogadore 155, Garrettsville 195

Three Wildcats shot in the 30s as Mogadore traveled to Sugar Bush Golf Club and beat the G-Men on their home course.

Cory Gasaway carded a 37 and teammates Dillon Pendergast and Ben Lansinger came in right behind him with a 38 and 39, respectively.

Mogadore improved to 13-0 overall and 9-0 in the Portage Trail Conference.

GIRLS SOCCER

Jackson 4, GlenOak 0

Senior Isabella Arnold scored two goals and Haley Durr preserved a shutout as the Polar Bears beat the visiting Golden Eagles in Federal League play on Wednesday night.

Casey Stalder and Kate Bleichrodt also scored and Brooke Bossart and Ashley Parsons each tacked on an assist.