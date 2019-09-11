LAMONT EVANS

Kenmore-Garfield, football



Evans, a senior, rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries to lead Kenmore-Garfield (1-1) to a 19-8 win over host Beaver Local on Friday. He also had an interception and had five tackles.

BRENDAN LONGWELL

Coventry, football



Longwell, a junior, rushed for 122 yards and one touchdown on 13 carries and also had one sack to help Coventry (2-0) beat visiting Carrollton 27-7 on Friday. In a 22-0 win over host Kenmore-Garfield in Week 1, he had seven carries for 20 yards and one touchdown and five tackles for loss.

ALANNA RAMSEY

Revere, volleyball



Ramsey, a senior, has helped lead Revere to an 8-0 record with wins over Woodridge, Green, CVCA, Tallmadge, Barberton, Highland, Copley and Kent Roosevelt. She had 22 kills, 26 digs and one service ace against Copley, and 22 kills, 13 digs and two service aces versus Kent.

KONNOR SCHWERDTFEGER

Firestone, soccer



Schwerdtfeger, a senior, scored nine goals and had six assists as Firestone opened the season 6-1 with wins over Wadsworth (3-1), Louisville (4-0), Revere (2-0), GlenOak (4-2), Perry (3-0) and Ellet (9-1), and a loss to Cuyahoga Falls (2-1). He scored two goals and had one assist against both Wadsworth and Louisville, had one goal and one assist versus both Revere and GlenOak, had two assists against Perry and scored three goals versus Ellet.

RILEY TUCKER

Ellet, soccer



Tucker, a senior, scored six goals during a three-match stretch last week. He scored two goals in a 5-2 win over Canton McKinley, three goals in a 6-1 win over Kenmore-Garfield and one goal in a 3-1 loss to Coshocton.

