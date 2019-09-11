Myles Garrett anticipates Gregg Williams will do everything in his power to exact revenge against the Browns on "Monday Night Football."

Williams served as the interim head coach of the Browns in the final eight games of last season, when they rebounded from a 2-5-1 start to go 5-3 and finish 7-8-1.

Then in January, Williams interviewed for the full-time head coaching job, but he didn't get it. It went to Freddie Kitchens, the Browns' offensive coordinator for the last half of 2018. Williams was fired.

Now Williams is the new defensive coordinator of the Jets, and he's preparing to reunite with Kitchens and the Browns in prime time at MetLife Stadium.

"I think he'll take it personally, and I don't see that as a bad thing," Garrett said of Williams during a phone interview Wednesday with the Beacon Journal/Ohio.com. "Good coaches, good players take any kind of motivation they can from any perceived slights.

"So he's going to go at us and try to throw the kitchen sink at us to try to blow the doors off. We've just got to take things in stride and be prepared for everything he's going to throw at us."

The No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017, Garrett was Williams' prized pupil the past two seasons while the latter worked as the defensive coordinator of the Browns. However, the defensive end and coach didn't always see eye to eye.

In the spring, Garrett revealed Williams limited him to two pass-rush moves the past two years. Although Garrett made the Pro Bowl and ranked seventh in the NFL last season with 13.5 sacks, he believes he would have done even more damage if he had been granted the freedom to unleash a full pass-rush arsenal.

So does Garrett have extra motivation to prevail over Williams?

"It's not about bragging rights. It's just about winning," Garrett said. "That's what we're here to do against anybody. That's Gregg [and everybody else]. It's about putting that W in that column, and they're the team in the way right now of us doing that."

The Browns were outsmarted and embarrassed by the Tennessee Titans in Sunday's season opener, a 43-13 loss for Garrett and Co. The Browns had 18 penalties for 182 yards. Starting left offensive tackle Greg Robinson was ejected in the second quarter for kicking Titans safety Kenny Vaccaro in the helmet. Garrett was flagged for unnecessary roughness in the second quarter for delivering a palm strike to the face mask of tight end Delanie Walker.

It would be quintessential Williams for him to point out those incidents to Jets players and tell them they can induce boneheaded penalties by getting under the skin of the Browns.

"He might try it. He might go in there and talk to them," Garrett said. "But at the end of the day, we're not going to let that happen. We're going to play smart, play sound and give ourselves a chance to win."

Garrett acknowledged he found himself in a no-win situation when Walker continued to block him Sunday after running back Dion Lewis had been tackled.

If Garrett did nothing, he might be ripped for being too nice, for allowing an opponent to bully him. Those are criticisms of Garrett former Browns defensive line coach Clyde Simmons shared with media.

If Garrett retaliated, he would risk being caught by an official and hurting the Browns with a penalty. That's what happened in Week 1.

"I kind of thought about that after it happened," Garrett said. "I thought it was kind of funny, just looking back at it, watching film and thinking about what Clyde said.

"But you've just got to play with a dominance about you. You can't let guys try to assert dominance on you. You've got to also play within the rules, and the best players can do that. So I've just got to find that [balance]."

Experience will allow Garrett to elevate his game, but it's already impressive. He tied a career high with two sacks against the Titans.

"His get-off is about as good as you get," Jets coach Adam Gase said Wednesday on a conference call. "It just always seems like he's a step ahead of everybody else. His ability to pursue the ball when he really kicks it into gear, it's impressive to watch. He's got natural football instincts. The longer he plays, the tougher he's going to be to defend. He's one of those guys that's just ready to become one of those elite players."

In the meantime, the Browns hope to become an elite team. Bouncing back in the national spotlight would be a good start.

"I always like the challenge," Garrett said "Now that people are counting us out, it's going to be a beautiful sight to see, and I'm looking forward it."

Williams and the Jets (0-1) hope to rebound, too. They led the Buffalo Bills 16-0 late in the third quarter but wound up losing their opener 17-16.

"[Williams has] done a real good job of compartmentalizing anything like [his history with the Browns] that he's feeling," Gase said. "He understands that we're trying to win a game and really anything outside of that is irrelevant."

Gase said Williams' intimate knowledge of Browns defenders could help, though.

Kitchens said Tuesday he probably wouldn't change anything about his offense, even though Williams is familiar with it.

"He has the same thing to answer [about his defense]," Kitchens said with a laugh.

In all seriousness, Kitchens thinks highly of Williams.

"Gregg and I have a bond that'll always be that," Kitchens said. "Anytime you get a group of people and guys to believe in you and believe in what you're doing, it's always special. We were able to do that [last season]. The credit should go to the players because they had to buy in, and they had to go perform.

"[But] I respect the hell out of Gregg. I think Gregg is one of the best coaches in the National Football League and has been for a long time."

Extra points

• In a news conference, Gase said Jets quarterback Sam Darnold missed Wednesday's practice because he was sent home with "strep throat or something." But Gase said he doesn't have a concern that Darnold would be forced to sit out against the Browns.

• The Jets placed starting wide receiver Quincy Enunwa (neck) on injured reserve.

• Titans edge rusher Cameron Wake was named the AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering 2.5 sacks and a safety against the Browns. He tormented Browns right tackle Chris Hubbard. "There were a couple plays that I could’ve been stronger than I was to help the team out more," Hubbard said Tuesday.

• The Browns waived offensive lineman Kyle Kalis from injured reserve with an injury settlement and worked out offensive tackle Dino Boyd, according to the list of transactions the NFL published Wednesday.

Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. Read his Browns coverage at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/ByNateUlrich and on Facebook www.facebook.com/abj.sports.