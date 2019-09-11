A.J. Green stood at his locker with his left foot free of the black, protective boot that finally rested behind him, taking up space instead of limiting his stride.

The Bengals' top receiver took a noteworthy step Wednesday in his recovery from ankle surgery. He abandoned the protective boot and started running lightly to get the ankle in shape. So far, his recovery has been pain-free.

"I'm way ahead of schedule where a normal person would be," Green said. "I'm only six weeks out and I'm already walking. You never know what the next two or three weeks are going to bring, to where I can start back putting on (football) shoes and actually running and doing some on-the-field stuff."

Green tore ligaments in the ankle during the first practice of training camp in Dayton on July 27.

Sam Davis dies

Sam Davis, the guard who helped the Pittsburgh Steelers win four Super Bowls in the 1970s, has died. He was 75.

Davis was found dead Tuesday at New Life Personal Care in McKeesport southeast of Pittsburgh. Davis, who suffered from dementia and was legally blind, had been reported missing from the facility earlier in the day. There was no evidence of foul play according to the McKeesport Police Department's Facebook page

Davis played 168 games with the Steelers from 1967-79.

Brown at practice

Patriots receiver Antonio Brown practiced with the team for the first time on Wednesday, a day after his former trainer filed a civil lawsuit in Florida accusing him of sexually assaulting her on three occasions.

Before the practice session, coach Bill Belichick declined to answer numerous questions about Brown, including his status for Sunday's game at Miami. He deferred to the Patriots' statement late Tuesday in which they said they were aware of the lawsuit and "take these allegations very seriously."

Brown has denied the allegations. The NFL has declined to comment but will be opening an investigation into the matter.

Bosa not practicing

Rookie defensive end Nick Bosa is not practicing as the San Francisco 49ers began three days of workouts at Youngstown State.

The No. 2 overall pick from Ohio State missed the entire preseason with a high ankle sprain, but played 39 total snaps and had a sack Sunday in San Francisco's 31-17 win at Tampa Bay.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan will update Bosa's status following the conclusion of the outdoor practice at the university's soccer stadium.

San Francisco is spending the week in the Mahoning Valley — instead of flying cross country from Florida — before its game on Sunday at Cincinnati.