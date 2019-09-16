EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Browns' quarterback depth chart is composed of two players who hail from Lake Travis High School in Austin, Texas.

Of course, Baker Mayfield is the starter. But Garrett Gilbert is now the team's No. 2 quarterback after it placed veteran Drew Stanton on injured reserve with a knee injury Monday. Gilbert will back up Mayfield against the New York Jets on "Monday Night Football" at MetLife Stadium.

Gilbert, 28, has bounced around the NFL. The 2014 sixth-round draft pick of the St. Louis Rams had stints with the New England Patriots, Detroit Lions, Oakland Raiders and Carolina Panthers. His regular-season NFL action has been limited to the 2018 season finale, when he went 2-of-3 passing for 40 yards with the Panthers.

Gilbert played for the Orlando Apollos in the Alliance of American Football and signed with the Browns on April 5 after the AAF folded. He appeared in three preseason games with the Browns and completed 40-of-65 passes (61.5 percent) for 403 yards and three touchdowns without an interception. He posted a passer rating 94.6.

Gilbert was a senior at Lake Travis when Mayfield was in eighth grade. Gilbert’s younger brother was in Mayfield’s wedding in July. Gilbert was an usher.

The Browns also promoted running back Elijah McGuire from their practice squad to active roster. The Jets drafted McGuire in the sixth round in 2017. He has appeared in 24 games, five of which he's started, and compiled 180 carries for 591 yards and four touchdowns to go along with 36 receptions for 370 yards and two TDs.

Stanton, 35, surfaced on the Browns' injury report Friday after his knee flared up. Surgery is not expected to be required. If the Browns were to choose to designate him for return from injured reserve, he would be required to miss at least eight games before coming back.

Stanton, whose record as an NFL starter is 11-6, spent last year with the Browns but has yet to appear in the regular season with them.

