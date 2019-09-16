It took Coventry three weeks this season to match last season’s win total in football.

The Comets are 3-0 entering a Week 4 home game against Norton after wins over host Kenmore-Garfield (22-0), visiting Carrollton (27-7) and host Tallmadge (27-6).

Coventry coach Ed Egan credited the turnaround to “leadership, effort and determination.”

“We have a great group of senior leaders,” Egan said. “We have 19 seniors. A majority of them were here as a freshmen when we went 5-5 and then they were part of the 8-2 team. They saw that and were part of that, and then last year we went 3-7, but all of these kids got to play.

"Now these guys are really determined to get that back up.”

Senior Calvin Dudley ran for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries, and returned an interception for a touchdown against Tallmadge. Junior Brendan Longwell also rushed for a touchdown.

Dudley, quarterback Reese Brunson, lineman Ryan Mollohan, linebacker BJ Harris and defensive back-wide receivers Marcus Sims and Jimmie Cotton-Painter are senior captains.

Coventry’s offensive line features seniors Mollohan and Brandon Kreiner, juniors Kyler Barnett and Frankie Milinkovich and sophomore Cole Moyers. The Comets' defensive front includes senior Steven Haines and juniors Longwell, Lucas Wagner and Sam Adcock.

Undefeated Stow

Stow (3-0) is at Brecksville on Friday after earning a 50-19 win over visiting Solon, a 34-21 victory over host Barberton and a 21-13 win over visiting Mentor Lake Catholic

Solon, Barberton and MLC are all 2-1.

Bulldogs quarterback Owen Bainbridge ran for a touchdown and completed 23-of-29 passes for 348 yards and a touchdown to Dalen Stovall against the Comets.

Jacob Rosario (seven catches, 124 yards) and Stovall (five catches, 118 yards) were Stow’s top receivers against Solon. Seth Shinsky ran for two touchdowns, and Chad Woliver and Mykal Azar contributed one rushing score apiece.

Offensive lineman Lawrence Ward accounted for Stow’s other touchdown against Solon by recovering a fumble in the end zone.

Perry runs to win

Josh Lemon rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries to guide host Perry (3-0) to a 35-13 win over Naperville North on Friday. Perry (3-0) rolled up 467 rushing yards on the ground with Dion Cundiff adding 131 yards and one touchdown on 20 carries and Dominic Vinas rushing for two touchdowns.

More from Week 2

• Massillon (3-0) topped host Warren Harding 49-7 with Zion Phifer rushing for two touchdowns and Aidan Longwell throwing two touchdown passes to Jayden Ballard.

• Hoover ran its record to 2-1 with a 59-26 win at home over Cleveland John Adams. Adam Griguolo ran for two touchdowns for Hoover, and Drew Johnson, Josh Prusinowski, Alec Toth and Jack Baxter each contributed one rushing touchdown.

• Dwayne Grandison and Deror Wilson each ran for a touchdown to lead visiting Kenmore-Garfield (2-1) to a 12-7 win over Springfield.

• Host CVCA (2-1) scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to earn a 38-24 win over Revere (2-1). Royals quarterback Michael Bevington finished with three touchdown passes — two to Austen Williams and one to Noah Atwood.

• Buchtel (1-2) beat visiting Warrensville Heights 44-6 with Kyree Young and Marquell Cook each rushing for two touchdowns. Martavien Johnson also scored one touchdown by reception and one by rush.

Victorious Panthers

Norton (7-1) won 4-0 over Crestwood in girls soccer on Saturday.

Allison Stears scored two goals for the Panthers, and Camryn Emerling and Morgan Muller each contributed one goal.