TENNIS

Highland 5, Tallmadge 0

Highland singles players Emily Hadler, Rachel Fannin and Jo Oberhaus all won in straight sets Monday to help the Hornets (12-3, 6-0) stay atop the Suburban League American Conference.

Norton 5, Woodridge 0

The Panthers ran their record to 15-0 with a Portage Trail Conference Metro Division shutout of Woodridge. Emma Clark and Taylor Casey won 6-2, 6-0 at No. 1 doubles and Kaitlyn Cowx and Bella Perry were 6-3, 6-3 winners at No 2 doubles.

Firestone 5, Kenmore-Garfield 0

The Falcons improved to 4-0 in the City Series and are 9-3 overall.

BOYS GOLF

Coventry 170, Norton 191

Jay Thammachack's 4-under 33 led the Comets (14-2, 12-2) to a Portage Trail Conference Metro Division win at Turkeyfoot Golf Course.

Aurora 167, Twinsburg 171

Luke Radis shot a 3-over 39 on the back nine at Gleneagles Golf Club to lead the visiting Greenmen to victory.

Principals Athletic Conference Tournament

CVCA carded a 318 — 37 strokes better than runner-up Triway — to easily claimed the PAC team title at Prestwick Country Club. .

Caden Scarbrough shot a 75 to earn medalist honors, and teammates Blake Bolinski (80), Aiden Cannone (81) and Andrew Hendrickx (82) rounded out the top four individual scores for the Royals. Zack Huscusson of Northwest tied for fifth with Orrville's David Dilyard and Triway's Spencer Schmid, each with 83.

VOLLEYBALL

St. Vincent-St. Mary 25-25-25, Lake Center Christian 11-9-11

Natalie Folatko led the host Irish (7-8) with 16 service points and 33 assists. Sofia Kane added 11 kills and Elizabeth Tavolier had 20 digs for St. V-M.

East 25-22-26-25, Cleveland Hts. Lutheran East 11-25-24-23

Ana Veselinov had 13 assists, eight kills and two blocks as the Dragons won a nonleague match.

GIRLS SOCCER

Tallmadge 5, Ellet 2

The Blue Devils (3-3-0) won their third consecutive game behind Kate Hussing, who found the net with four of her five shots.

Copley 4, Stow 0

Copley (6-3-0) got two goals from Amanda Pittman and one each from Emily Dente and Jillian Neal.

Northwest 4, Tuslaw 1

Freshman Ashlyn Stark, sophomore Natalie Stough and seniors Emily Garside and Grace Villers scored for the Indians in a Principals Athletic Conference win. Keeper Paige Owsiany recorded four saves.

GIRLS GOLF

Kent Roosevelt 172, Hudson 193

Abbey Keller's 38 and Sydnie Leavery's 41 paced the host Rough Riders to a win at Twin Lakes.

Portage Trail Conference Tournament

Cloverleaf edged Woodridge 373-374 to win the PTC team title. Springfield was third at 395.

Marlington 167, Northwest 206, Canton South 285

The Dukes ran their record to 17-0 as Erica Headley shot a 2-over 38 at Tannenhauf Golf Course in Alliance.