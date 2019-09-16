MEN'S SOCCER

Zips fall again

The University of Akron fell to 0-5-0 with a 1-0 loss at Pittsburgh on Monday night. The Panthers' Alexander Dexter came off the bench and scored his first goal goal of the season in the 74th minute for the win.

Pitt (2-3-1) peppered the Akron net with 18 shots, seven of them on goal. The Zips got off just six shots, four on goal.

VOLLEYBALL

Akron accolades

Senior Ashley Richardson (Chippewa) and junior Emily Wiegand were honored Monday by the Mid-American Conference.

Richardson, the MVP of the Akron Invitational last weekend, was named the MAC East offensive player of the week. Weigand took setter of the week honors.