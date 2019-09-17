Here we go again: As one new rule takes effect in Ohio to curb the abusive pricing practices of pharmacy benefit managers, the PBMs find a new lever to unjustly drive up their profits.

Since Jan. 1, PBMs, which serve as a middleman in prescription drug transactions for the state-run Medicaid plan, have been barred from using a spread-pricing scheme that was lucrative for them but cost Ohio taxpayers more than $224 million in excessive charges. Instead, they now are permitted only to add a reasonable service charge to the prices for the prescriptions they handle.

But PBMs found a new way to boost profits at consumers’ and taxpayers’ expense: charging far more for the same drugs. As of Jan. 1, they jacked up the prices of certain “specialty” drugs, in some cases as much as twentyfold.

How does it benefit PBMs to put a higher price tag on a drug when they’re limited to collecting only a set fee per prescription? Easy, if they are owned by a company that also owns pharmacies, including mail-order, and they can steer the prescription to their parent chain — the increased markup stays with the parent company.

Information from the federal Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services shows unexplained overnight leaps in the prices of several drugs. According to 46brooklyn Research, a nonprofit organization that examines drug-pricing issues, one drug markup went from 75 cents per prescription to nearly $45.

Some already high markups grew even more; a leukemia drug for which insurers were paying 431% of the average wholesale price jumped by $425, so that the markup is now 683%.

In Ohio, the biggest beneficiary of this deeply flawed system has been CVS, the drugstore giant whose subsidiary, CVS Caremark, contracts as PBM for managed care organizations that serve the majority of the state’s Medicaid clients.

The specialty drug gambit is just the latest example of why the drug pricing system and the role of PBMs in it must be drastically changed. Adjusting rules around the edges, as Ohio did by banning spread pricing, doesn’t prevent PBMs from finding new ways to pad the costs.

The biggest underlying problem is the lack of transparency about what drugs cost. Ohio and other states have relied on PBMs to decide which drugs the Medicaid plans should cover, plus how much Medicaid should have to pay for them and how much pharmacies that fill the prescriptions should be reimbursed. The original idea behind PBMs was for them to act as “the cop — the one who’s supposed to be making sure the state is getting a good deal,” according to Antonio Ciaccia, spokesman for the Ohio Pharmacists Association and a critic of PBMs.

That might have made sense at one point but now vertical integration — in this case, insurance companies, pharmacies and PBMs being co-owned — has created profound conflicts of interest. As Ciaccia put it, “Their sole job isn’t to control costs; the other arm of their business wants to make profits.”

Ohio will make another tweak to the system in January 2020, after which PBMs in the Medicaid system won’t be the ones deciding which drugs are “specialty” and won’t be permitted to limit those prescriptions to their affiliated pharmacies.

That likely will reduce conflicts, but a true fix will require a different system with drug prices known to all.