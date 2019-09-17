COPLEY – One goal separated host Copley from Revere on Tuesday when the rivals met in their annual boys soccer match.

Seniors Nate Sabin and Ben Brucken each scored, and senior Josh Davis had both assists as Copley topped Revere 2-1 in a Suburban League American Conference matchup.

“It was the typical Copley-Revere game,” Copley coach David Antal said. “They are a great team. They are well coached. Their kids really are passionate about it and their fans are passionate about it. And our kids and fans are passionate about it too.”

Copley (5-4-0, 4-0-0) took a 1-0 lead near the midway point of the first half when Sabin, a defender, scored his goal from about 40-yards out.

“The ball bounced towards me and I put it up on a hope and a prayer, and it went in thankfully,” Sabin said. “Getting the first goal of the game in this rivalry is huge.

“After the ball went off my foot, I definitely looked at it for a second and I thought it had a chance. … That is my first high school goal on any level.”

Sabin said the last goal he could recall scoring was in sixth grade.

Revere (5-3-1, 2-1-1) tied it at 1-1 in the 22nd minute on a goal by junior Tom Buser following a pass from junior Joe Klein.

Brucken delivered his goal about 10 minutes into the second half with a shot from about 20 yards out.

“I knew Sabin was going to throw the ball into Josh, and the guy was right up on me and I ran off Josh who played me a perfect ball,” Brucken said.

Copley sophomore Gavin Hill made one save. Indians seniors Ryan Stransky, Gavin Smargiasso and Q Mimoto were also active all evening along with juniors Jarrad Kerekes, Sam Harter and Grant Link and freshmen Colin Link.

Copley came into Tuesday after losing to Cleveland St. Ignatius on Saturday. The Indians opened with losses to defending Division I state champion Medina, Shaker Heights and Anthony Wayne, and then beat Kent Roosevelt, Aurora, Dublin Coffman and Barberton.

“We have a great group of guys and we are putting it together,” Davis said. “We have got a great unit going and have a good family here.”

Junior Trent Ebert stopped 13 shots for Revere, which entered Tuesday after defeating Highland and Bexley. The Minutemen started with wins over Lakewood St. Edward, Field and Tallmadge, losses to Firestone and Bay Village Bay and a draw with Barberton.

“We are really young, so I think this helps provide some momentum going forward after playing against a veteran group,” Revere coach Nick DePompei said.

DePompei and Antal both praised the play of Ebert.

“Ebert played fantastic,” Antal said. “He stopped a lot of 1-on-1 opportunities.”

Antal also commended his players “for fighting,” and assistant coach Kyle Geosits “for always helping prepare the game plan.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com.