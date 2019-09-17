GIRLS SOCCER

Norton 2, Cloverleaf 1

First-half goals by sophomores Cami Emerling and Hannah Brechner, led the Panthers (8-1, 3-1) to a Portage Trail Conference win. Emerling's goal in the seventh minute was off a penalty kick.

BOYS SOCCER

Ravenna 3, Springfield 0

Austin England scored twice and Ian Johnston once, to lead the Rovers to a PTC Metro win at Springfield. Ravenna outshot the Spartans 12-3 and had eight corner kicks to the hosts' two.

Wadsworth 3,

Cuyahoga Falls 1

A hat trick by Jackson Herbert was all Wadsworth needed to post a Suburban League National Conference win at home. Tyler Cramblett assisted on Herbert's only first-half score. Joel Williams had the assist on Herbert's final goal with 5:12 left in the game that put the Grizzlies (5-3-1, 3-1-0) ahead 3-0.

Medina 2, Brunswick 0

Mason Provost scored twice for the state's top-ranked Division I boys team, as the Bees (8-0, 4-0) downed visiting Brunswick (7-2-1, 3-1). Both of Provost's goals came about five minutes apart in the second half for Medina.

Western Reserve Academy 2,

Youngstown Mooney 0

Orion Mills' first-half goal and James Doh's goal in the second half helped the host Pioneers improve to 7-1-2.

Walsh Jesuit 4,

Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin 1

The Warriors remained undefeated in the North Coast League with a home win. Freshman Dennis Butts scored twice for Walsh (5-1-2, 2-0). Jack Dawson and Riley Madden also found the back of the net for the Warriors.

VOLLEYBALL

Crestwood 25-25-25,

Mogadore 14-13-9

Crestwood continued its domination of the PTC County Division, improving to 6-0 in league play, having beaten every team once. The Red Devils, behind Skylar Gregel's 13 points and 11 kills, is 14-2 overall.

Jackson 25-25-24-25,

North Canton Hoover 22-15-26-15

Jaidan Hockman was Jackson's top defender with 21 digs as Jackson posted a Federal League win at home. Hockman added 13 service points. Kylie Hawke led the Polar Bears (8-4, 4-2) with 15 points.

BOYS GOLF

Manchester 182, Tuslaw 196

The Panthers closed out their home match schedule at Spring Hills Golf Club behind Christian Shover and Ryan Wike. Shover was the Principals Athletic Conference-match medalist with a 41 and Wike shot 42.

TENNIS

Jackson 3, Mayfield 2

With Tuesday's win in the Ohio Tennis Coaches Association team tournament, the Polar Bears (15-4) advanced to the round of 16. Madison Altman and Jillian Cardi won their No. 1 doubles match in straight sets.