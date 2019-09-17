After beating a Jets team that was a mess, the Browns enter a gauntlet against five teams off to 2-0 starts.

The Jets who faced the Browns on Monday night looked more like the duct-taped airplane Rachel Phelps foisted on the Cleveland Indians in the movie "Major League."

Cleveland's 23-3 win was New York's 11th loss in its last 12 outings.

The Browns' next five games are strictly big league, starting with a Sunday night game against the defending NFC champion Rams, who are 2-0 after drilling New Orleans 27-9.

The four opponents (all 2-0)) after that:

- Baltimore, which has beaten Miami 59-10 and Arizona 23-17.

- San Francisco, which won 31-17 at Tampa Bay and 41-17 at Cincinnati.

- Seattle, which beat the Bengals 21-0 and the Steelers 28-26.

- New England, which beat the Rams in last year's Super Bowl and has opened 2019 by pummeling the Steelers and Dolphins by a combined 73-3.

Head coach Freddie Kitchens said he only has eyes for Los Angeles. No one looks past the Rams, who won their first eight games last year en route to the Super Bowl.

“It is a great challenge," Kitchens said a day after the Browns evened their record at 1-1. "Our guys will do a good job preparing this week, and we will go out and give it our best shot coming off a short week.

"We are going to show up on Sunday and see where we are.”

The Rams are in a good place under third-year head coach Sean McVay, 33-year-old grandson of former Canton Central Catholic High School head coach John McVay.

The elder McVay's family and allies are making a push for him to be part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020. He was an influential architect of five 49ers teams that won Super Bowls. John McVay played high school football in Massillon.

Sean McVay's record with the Rams is 28-10, including 2-2 in postseason games.

Rams quarterback Jared Goff is off to just an OK start, with a modest 87.2 passer rating through two games.

Aaron Donald, one of the top defensive linemen of the decade, leads the LA defense, which has added Clay Matthews III. The Browns passed on Matthews in the 2009 draft, opting for center Alex Mack. Matthews went later in the first round to Green Bay, where John Dorsey was among the more influential personnel men at the time.

Matthews' father was one of the better defensive players in Browns history. The younger Matthews seems to have caught a second wind after 10 years as a Packer. He has played 81 snaps, 62 percent of the Rams' total defensive load, and has produced two sacks. Donald has played 107 snaps (82 percent).

Their defensive coordinator is Wade Phillips, 72, who landed first coaching job with the 1976 Houston Oilers, piloted by his father, Bum Phillips.

