Cavaliers fans will get a free look at the newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse at the annual Wine & Gold Scrimmage Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

Because the box office is closed during the arena’s renovation, tickets are available at Cavs.com and at any Discount Drug Mart location in Northeast Ohio.

There is a limit of six tickets per transaction. All seating will be general admission. Those 17 years old and under must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Doors will open at 4 p.m. The event, presented by FirstEnergy, will be live streamed on Cavs.com and on the Cavs' mobile app.

Among the specials will be $2 popcorn, $2 soda and $3 beer at FanFuel locations, along with selected merchandise for $5, $10 and $15 at the team shop.

The Cavs start the preseason on Oct. 7 with an exhibition game against San Lorenzo. The home opener for the franchise’s 50th anniversary season will be Oct. 26 against the Indiana Pacers; the regular season begins on the road Oct. 23 against the Orlando Magic.

McLeod tribute

The combined television and media workroom at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be named in honor of Fred McLeod, the television play-by-play voice of the Cavs who died suddenly on Sept. 9. The Strongsville native spent 36 seasons in broadcasting, 14 with the Cavs.

"While it's impossible to truly understand how we're going to proceed without him, @cavs family has been a tremendous source of love, support & guidance," McLeod's wife, Beth, wrote on Twitter. "Our family can't think of a more fitting honor for @CavsFredMcLeod Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse TV Studio & Media (Workroom)."

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Cavs blog at www.ohio.com/cavs. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.