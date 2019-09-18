STOW — So far this season, Nordonia and Stow have aimed to upset the balance in Suburban League National Conference girls soccer.

When the two up-and-coming teams played Wednesday at the Stow Soccer Stadium, the result was an entertaining, spirited contest.

The Knights scored first, but the Bulldogs (7-2, 3-0) rallied and earned a 2-1 win to snap a five-game winning streak for Nordonia (5-3-1, 1-2).

Stow coach Jim Dudones said his team showed a lot of heart, especially for playing its third game in the past five days.

“I’ve told them so often, this is what all that running in the summer is for,” Dudones said. “This is what we do. To be able to play at that level of game in the second half shows a lot.”

Nordonia coach Les Gicei declined comment after the game.

In an even first half, Nordonia had the better chances on goal. Knights senior Riley Saliga nearly chipped the ball over Stow goaltender Taylor Galioto in the 17th minute, but the ball bounced off the top of the crossbar and into Galioto’s hands.

Nordonia junior Sam Wiehe tested Galioto numerous times in the game, despite being the focal point of Stow’s defense.

“We wanted her to see two people every time,” Dudones said of Wiehe. “The first one we wanted to be a midfielder, so we still had some cover. They did a good job getting the ball forward, so she only had to face one line.

“Taylor did a great job tonight. She gets a game ball for sure.”

Galioto finished with five saves.

With the game tied 0-0 at the half, Wiehe helped the Knights take the lead in the 51st minute.

Nordonia earned a free kick of the right side of the pitch and sent a high ball to the back post. Forward Athena Kolettis controlled the ball in traffic and sent a low shot into the net to make it 1-0.

Stow was able to find a quick equalizer. After hitting the side netting a few minutes earlier, Stow forward Madi Marino was fouled just outside the box, but the referee opted to play advantage.

In doing so, Stow junior Krista McDowell unleashed a shot from 20 yards out that flew into the upper corner of net, tying the score at 1-1 in the 55th minute.

A corner kick in the 63rd minute provided the winning goal. Stow captain Mckenzie Klingensmith served a perfect ball to the back post, where defender Sadie Lenc headed it home at close range.

Nordonia finished the game with an 8-7 lead in shots on goal and had a couple of quality chances late. Wiehe nearly tied it in the 69th minute, when she was able to create some space at the top of the box, but her shot was stopped by a diving Galioto, and Stow was able to clear the rebound.

Nordonia finished with a 5-4 edge in corner kicks. Knights goaltender Sheyli Wetzel had five saves in the game.