GIRLS GOLF

Suburban League Tournament

Kent Roosevelt tallied 329 to win the SL Tournament American Conference at Barberton Brookside. Stow, which scored 348, won the National Conference behind medalist Ellie McCoy's 78.

Sydnie Leavery shot a 79 for the low round for the Rough Riders, who topped second-place Highland by 25 strokes. Alea Griffith of Barberton, playing as an individual, was the American Conference medalist with 76.

Stow was 11 strokes better than second-place Hudson in the National standings. Lilly Hess and Delaney DiGeronimo each shot an 89 to lead Hudson.

BOYS GOLF

Portage Trail Conference Tournament

Cloverleaf claimed the PTC Metro Division team title, its first league crown since 1983, winning at Sable Creek. Luke Schreck's 81 paced the Colts, who were 6 strokes better than second-place Coventry.

Aurora 165, Chagrin Falls 169, Solon 170

Luke Radis shot even-par 36 to lead Aurora to a tri-match win at Chagrin Valley Country Club.

TENNIS

Copley 5, Tallmadge 0

Jillian Enders won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles to lead the Indians to a Suburban League American Conference shutout of the visiting Blue Devils.

Walsh Jesuit 4, Twinsburg 1

Emma Kealy won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 singles and Stephanie Waltz prevailed 6-4, 6-2 at No. 2 singles as Walsh Jesuit won a nonleague road match.

Green 3, CVCA 2

Underclassmen Evie Pryor and Alyssa Westmyer had singles wins to lead the Bulldogs to a nonleague victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Orrville 3, Triway 1

The Red Riders won their third consecutive game, downing host Triway in a Principals Athletic Conference match. Jacob Andrew, Richard Gonzales and Deninssonn Lopez each scored for Orrville (6-3-1, 5-1-1).