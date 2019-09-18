DAKOTA DRENTH

Revere, volleyball



Drenth, a sophomore, helped Revere (12-1) earn wins over Woodridge, Green, CVCA, Tallmadge, Barberton, Highland, Copley, Kent Roosevelt, Aurora, Louisville, Solon and Canton Central Catholic. She had 42 assists, 14 digs and seven kills against Kent; 27 assists versus Aurora; 25 assists, 10 digs and five kills against Solon; 38 assists versus CCC; and 21 assists in a loss to Jackson.

CALVIN DUDLEY



Coventry, football



Dudley, a senior, rushed for 172 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries and returned an interception for a touchdown to lead Coventry (3-0) to a 27-6 win over host Tallmadge on Friday. He rushed for one touchdown in a 22-0 Week 1 win over host Kenmore-Garfield, and threw a touchdown pass and ran for another score in a 27-7 Week 2 victory over visiting Carrollton.



RYAN GILLESPIE

Medina, football



Gillespie, a junior, completed 35-of-62 passes for 442 yards and three touchdowns to help lead host Medina (3-0) to a 31-28 Week 3 win over Wadsworth in a game that started on Friday and finished on Saturday after lightning forced a delay.

LUKE HENSLEY

Medina, football



Hensley, a junior, recorded 14 receptions for 257 yards and four touchdowns to help propel host Medina (3-0) to a 31-28 Week 3 win over Wadsworth. He caught three touchdown pass from Ryan Gillespie and one touchdown pass from Drew Allar.

MARTAVIEN JOHNSONcq

Buchtel, football



Johnson, a junior, had a touchdown catch and ran for another score to help lead host Buchtel (1-2) to a 44-6 win over Warrensville Heights on Saturday. He had four interceptions in a 41-20 Week 2 loss to visiting Canton McKinley.

Note: Coaches or athletic directors are encouraged to nominate student-athletes for the High School Spotlight. Nominations should be emailed to bjsports@thebeaconjournal.com by Monday at noon and include athlete’s name, school, grade, accomplishments for the week and a color picture (JPEG).