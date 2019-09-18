The Cleveland Indians were dealt another injury blow with second baseman Jason Kipnis likely being out for the season with a broken hamate bone. It's an injury similar to the one third baseman Jose Ramirez suffered.

Ramirez will more than likely be back with the Indians in 2020. That may not be the case with Kipnis, the team's longest-tenured position player. Kipnis has a hefty club option after this season that will probably not be picked up. That could end a Cleveland career for Kipnis that has included two All-Star Game appearances.

On this week's Leading Off with Ryan Lewis podcast, we talk about Kipnis' play on the field. At times it was frustrating, but inspiring at others. We also talk about what the Indians will miss by losing him in the clubhouse.

This week we also talk about relief pitcher James Karinchak and how he gives the Indians something in the bullpen they just haven't had.

We close the podcast this week talking about the Indians' playoff chances and how the wild card chase will come down to the final week of the season.

On mobile and don't see a podcast player above? Find a direct link to the show here. You can also subscribe on Google Podcasts here and find us on Spotify here.