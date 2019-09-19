Last year at this time, we set out for Canada for a weeklong canoe trip. We ended up taking a four-hour, $750 detour through Buffalo. That didn’t include what we spent on lunch at a sports bar while waiting for the Subaru dealership to replace the front axles on my Forester.



(When we got back to Ohio, I limped the Subaru to my local Toyota dealer and replaced it with a more reliable vehicle.)



This year, we set our sights a little lower — a three-day trip on the Walhonding and Muskingum rivers from Mohawk Dam to Dresden.



Eventually that proved to be too ambitious.



This year’s trip involved a few detours. They were far less time-consuming and not nearly as costly.



My friend, Ken Arthur, planned to swing by bright and early. However, due to a detour on Ohio 97, the house was inaccessible without the help of an experienced guide. So we agreed to meet near Mohican State Park.



As planned, we stopped for breakfast at Spearman’s Restaurant in Millwood. You can’t go wrong with a place that has a sign reading, "I love you more than biscuits and gravy."



When you eat at a place like that, it’s best to stick the basics — like biscuits and gravy — and not order anything fancy. Otherwise the regulars will have you pegged for some kind of outside agitator.



I ordered biscuits and gravy. Ken ordered eggs benedict served on a hubcap — because there’s no place like chrome for the Hollandaise. (Just kidding; he ordered a regular guy he-man’s breakfast, lest they run us out of Millwood on a rail.)



We hit our second detour in Warsaw. The Ohio 60 bridge over the Walhonding River was closed for repairs. I checked my Google map for the shortest possible detour. Never a good plan. It seemed pretty straightforward on the map — follow a county road over the river, then take a right on a township road back to Ohio 60.



I kept an eye on Ken in my rearview mirror. His old Volvo kept disappearing in clouds of white dust, so I’d slow down until his headlights reappeared. As we ground on, his dark-colored station wagon turned whiter and whiter — along with his knuckles on the steering wheel.



Once we hit Ohio 60, it was smooth sailing into Dresden. I had arranged with the Dresden Police Department to leave my truck in their lot. Apparently, I didn’t have any outstanding warrants because they didn’t come out and arrest me when I pulled in.



To be continued.



— Irv Oslin, a retired Times-Gazette reporter, is a canoe and outdoors enthusiast.