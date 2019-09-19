Wayne Embry, Bill Fitch, the late John Johnson, Nick Mileti and the late John “Hot Rod” Williams have been selected for the inaugural class of the Cavaliers’ Wall of Honor, which will help celebrate the franchise’s 50th anniversary season.

The induction ceremony will be held on Nov. 17, when the Cavs host the Philadelphia 76ers.

The 12-foot by 44-foot wall will be located in the new North Atrium area of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and feature a tile mosaic for each honoree, along with two silver tiles detailing their contributions.

Also recognized on the wall will be the Cavs' eight jersey retirees — Austin Carr, Brad Daugherty, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, Larry Nance Sr., Mark Price, Bobby “Bingo” Smith, Nate Thurmond and Hall of Fame radio broadcaster Joe Tait. Their information will be on two gold tiles.

A two-time league executive of the year, Embry held several titles within the Cavs’ front office from 1986-99, becoming the first African-American president and chief operating officer of an NBA team in 1994.

Fitch was the Cavs’ first coach and became the longest-tenured (1970-79) in franchise history. Inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame this year, Fitch led the team to the playoffs three times, including the 1975-76 “Miracle of Richfield” season.

Johnson was the Cavs’ first draft pick (1970) and played three seasons, becoming the team’s first All-Star (1971, ’72). The small forward from the University of Iowa averaged 15.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Cavs and spent 12 seasons in the NBA, winning the 1979 championship with the Seattle SuperSonics. He passed away in 2016.

Mileti, an area lawyer, bought Cleveland Arena in 1968 and led a group that purchased and created the Cavs, which began as an expansion franchise. He also built the Richfield Coliseum, with 20 seasons of play there starting in 1974. He owned the Cavs from 1970-80.

Williams, a 1985 draft pick from Tulane, reached the playoffs seven times in his nine seasons with the Cavs (1986-95), including the 1992 conference finals. The power forward/center averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per game and remains in the top 10 in many franchise statistical categories. Playing 13 NBA seasons, Williams died in 2015.

A group of longtime Cavs staff, broadcasters and player legends selected the inductee based on several criteria. Among them are strong character, community involvement, outstanding individual game performance and being reflective of the franchise’s “All For One. One For All” mantra. A choice must have been part of the Cavs organization for at least two seasons and be retired from playing or working for at least five seasons.

