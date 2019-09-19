High school traditions are celebrated and held in high regard.

Whether it is related to academics, sports or the arts, a large number of passionate people appreciate and respect their heritage.

Revere High School is set to welcome what many folks in their community hope will become a new tradition on Friday night when the Minutemen host Tallmadge in a Suburban League American Conference football game.

Dr. Thomas Bear and several of his closest friends are introducing a bell — The Brandon Bell — to the Revere community before kickoff at Joseph F. Pappano Stadium.

Bear, Gary Gibb and Gene Blackford teamed up to make the bell a reality to honor Brandon Bell, a 2002 Revere High School graduate who passed away on Jan. 11, 2016.

“This bell is in memory of Brandon Bell, who played quarterback at Revere from 1998-2001,” Bear said. “He died at the age of 32 unexpectedly. He was a very, very good friend of mine and his father [Dr. Robert Bell] was my partner at the Crystal Clinic. We were both team physicians. Everybody loved Brandon. The coaches loved him, his teammates loved him and his family loved him.

“I decided to create this bell, which can be rung every time the team scores.”

The brass bell weighs about 90 pounds and is mounted on a steel wagon that weighs about 300 pounds. Bear said he reached out to the Amish community to assemble the wheels.

Bear said it takes two adults to pull the wagon. He hopes that the bell will ring after Revere kicks the extra point after scoring a touchdown, or after it converts a field goal.

“I am a big band fan so I don’t want them ringing that bell during the fight song,” said Bear, who spent 32 years as a Revere football team physician. “Ring the bell seven times for a touchdown and then let the band play the fight song. … I want this bell to be a memorial. I don’t want it to overstep traditions or anything like that. Every year, Revere plays Copley for a bell.”

The Brandon Bell is also to be rung seven times after a Revere win, a nod to Bell, who wore No. 7 as the starting quarterback in 2001 under the direction of Pappano.

“We were fortunate to have Brandon on the football team because he was an excellent golfer,” said Pappano, Revere’s football coach from 1977-2002 after serving as an assistant at Revere, at his alma mater St. Vincent and at St. Vincent-St. Mary.

“He made the choice to play football instead of being on the golf team, so that is the No. 1 thing that I remember about him. He was a hard worker. He played quarterback. He did a great job for us.

“… This is a great tribute to the community and to the parents. It was pretty much Dr. Bear’s idea to start with. We went to the school board and they gave us the OK to do it and then it went on from there.”

Pappano is retired from teaching at Revere with 36 years of experience on his resume. He still attends games and is friends with the coaches, including current coach Terry Cistone.

“I think this is a great tradition that we are starting with this bell. Brandon was a great kid,” said Cistone, who coached Revere’s offensive linemen in 2001.

Cistone is an alumus of St. V-M and in his 34th year teaching. He previously led the Revere football program as coach from 2003-2009, and was also an assistant coach at Firestone, Buchtel, Revere and Lake.

Remembering No. 7

Brandon Bell was the youngest of Ginger and Rob Bell’s three children. He grew up loving sports, enjoyed traveling and worked as a manufacturers representative for surgical instruments after graduating from Ohio Wesleyan University.

“This is remarkable,” said Dr. Rob Bell, who is retired from the Crystal Clinic. “Tom Bear has been a longtime friend of mine as has Gary Gibb. The fact that they are doing something like this is difficult to express in words.”

Dr. Bell reflected fondly on “roaming the sidelines” with Dr. Bear during Friday night football games in the 1990s and 2000s.

“This gesture on Tom’s part was obviously totally unsolicited,” Dr. Bell said. “This was something that came from his heart, which is very special.

“… There is not much better than being on the sideline and watching your son play. It was great. I played quarterback in high school [at University School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin], so it was a really wonderful time.”

John Cistone and Phil Heyn were Brandon Bell’s quarterback coaches in 2001. John Cistone was nearing the completion of a coaching career that included guiding the St. V and St. V-M football teams, and Heyn, a Revere graduate, was in his first year as a coach.

“I was coaching the eighth-grade team that year,” Heyn said. “I had just graduated from Ohio Wesleyan and I came back and was helping work with Brandon on the sidelines as basically the assistant quarterback coach.”

Heyn is in his 19th year teaching and remains on Revere’s football coaching staff under Terry Cistone, John’s son. Heyn was previously Revere’s football coach for three seasons and was the Minutemen baseball coach for six seasons.

“This is a great thing to add to the Revere tradition,” Heyn said. “Brandon represented what was best about Revere football and the Revere community. I think for Revere to add something that can add to his memory and be a part of our football tradition is great.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.