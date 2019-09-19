GIRLS GOLF

St. Vincent-St. Mary 183,

Archbishop Hoban 184

The host Irish, behind medalist Julia Hofacker's 40, clipped the Knights by a stroke Thursday at Mud Run Golf Course. Halle Kalaman was second for the Irish (11-3) with a 43, and Mackenna Harding led Hoban with a 43.

Lake 191, Massillon 202

Senior Olivia Swain's 4-over 40 led the Blue Streaks (6-7) to victory at the Legends of Massillon's East Course.

BOYS GOLF

Barberton 184, Firestone 188

Senior Jaydan Morgan shot a 3-over 40 on Barberton Brookside's front nine to lead the Magics to a nonleague victory.

BOYS SOCCER

Ellet 2, Canton South 0

Senior Riley Tucker scored two unassisted goals to lead the Orangemen to victory. Senior keeper Kameron Suansing recorded his first shutout of the season with five saves.



North Canton Hoover 4,

Kent Roosevelt 0

Two goals apiece by Bryce Evans and Christopher Moldvay was all Hoover (8-2) needed for a road win.

Firestone 4, Highland 0

Chris Pongracz scored a goal in each half for the Falcons (8-2). Charlie Bailey and Caleb Withington accounted for Firestone's other two goals.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 7,

Massillon 1

Jimmy Thomas scored four times, including three goals in the first half for 3-0 halftime lead, as the Irish (3-6-1) won at home.

GIRLS SOCCER

Ravenna 2, GlenOak 1

Goals by Katrina Miller and Avery Robinson helped the Ravens post a nonleague victory at home. Robinson had an assist on Miller's score, and her goal came on a penalty kick.

VOLLEYBALL

Ellet 25-25-25,

North 17-21-16

Rosie Hayes and Ayiana Hill each recorded 11 service points as Ellet won a City Series home match against the Vikings. Jade Urdiales and Bre Shaw added four blocks for the Orangemen.

Copley 18-23-25-25-16,

Kent Roosevelt 25-25-14-17-14

Copley (8-7, 3-4) came back from down two sets for a Suburban League American Conference win.

TENNIS

CVCA 3,

Shaker Heights Laurel 2

The visiting Royals' Courtney DeCarlo won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 2 singles in the only match that did not go three sets.