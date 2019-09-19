TALLMADGE — Facing a little bit of adversity in the form of a five-set volleyball match is nothing new this season for Revere.

Revere coach Dana Cummins and her players have conquered situations like that multiple times, including Thursday when the Minutemen topped host Tallmadge three sets to two in a Suburban League American Conference match.

Tallmadge (7-4, 3-4) led the fifth set 10-5, but Revere (13-1, 7-0) rallied to win 16-14.

“Our main kids — like Alanna Ramsey, Anna Freeman and Dakota Drenth — all stepped up and won this game,” Cummins said. “They knew that they could come back and win. It was a matter of one point at a time and playing together.”

Tallmadge won the first set 25-16, and Revere won the next two sets 25-16 and 25-14. The Blue Devils then drew even at two sets apiece by winning the fourth set 26-24.

Drenth, a sophomore, totaled 50 assists, 17 digs and two service aces.

“We have to keep working hard and work for every point,” Drenth said. “... We have never had to face a student section that was that big, and I think some people were intimidated, but I think we conquered it.”

Drenth and Ramsey acknowledged that Thursday felt like a tournament match.

Revere’s leaders at the net were 6-foot sophomore Freeman (24 kills), 5-foot-11 senior Ramsey (21 kills) and 6-0 freshman Presley Baker (nine kills, three blocks).

“With a lot of younger kids on our team, the student section definitely got to them sometimes, but it was good because we all pushed through and pulled together as a team,” Ramsey said.

Senior Alexa Furukawa, juniors Emily Boehnlein and Sofia Manousos, and sophomores Emma Fulton and Ava Kusek also made an impact for Revere.

“A lot of our young players are doing really well stepping up,” Ramsey said. “They could very easily crumble to the pressure of the varsity level, but they are doing really well with being able to handle everything.”

Jackson is the only team to beat the Minutemen this season.

Senior Sydney Kirker led Tallmadge with 17 kills, nine service points and three aces. Sophomore Ellie Kirker and senior Amelia Perdue both had 19 assists, junior Kelsie Horner contributed 30 digs and 10 service points and senior Katie Seeker had two blocks.

“We need to finish,” Tallmadge coach Jim Maloof said. “It is that simple. You gotta finish. ... Every one of these kids stepped up at a different time. As a team, we all stepped up and we all did what we needed to do at times, but you have to finish strong.”

Michael Beaven can be reached at mbeaven@thebeaconjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MBeavenABJ.