CLEVELAND — It's possible that Jose Ramirez's regular season isn't finished after all.

Recovering from an Aug. 26 surgery on a fractured hamate bone in his right hand, Ramirez was expected to miss 5-to-7 weeks. That made Oct. 1, the day before the American League Wild Card Game, his earliest return date. That would have put Ramirez back in the lineup if the Indians reached the postseason in the best-case scenario.

No declarations have been made, but the Indians have left the door open for an earlier return and Ramirez has reportedly been pushing to make that happen.

He took the next significant step in his rehab by taking batting practice on the field and from both sides of the plate Thursday. He's also been running, taking ground balls and hitting in the cage in recent days.

"I guess it’s not fair to expect him back," Indians manager Terry Francona said on Wednesday. "I think as long as he seems to be trying his [butt] off to come back, we’d like to leave it open for him. That’s probably the best way I can put it.”

On Thursday, Francona added that although it's possible, it was "getting ahead" of the team to say any decision on his return has been made.

Francona and the Indians would certainly welcome Ramirez back with open arms should the medical team sign off. The Indians entered Thursday a half-game behind the Tampa Bay Rays for the second wild-card spot in what is shaping up to be a close race that could go down to the final day.

After a slow start to the season, Ramirez had returned to form after the All-Star break, hitting .327 with an OPS of 1.068 and 32 extra-base hits in 41 games before going down with the hamate bone injury. Jason Kipnis fracturing the hook of the hamate bone in his hand has only exacerbated the issue for the Indians, who are without half of their starting infield.

