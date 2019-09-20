Troy (1-1 vs. Akron (0-3)

Time: 3 p.m. Saturday

TV/Radio: ESPN+ (Doug Sherman (play-by-play), Forrest Conoly (analyst); Steve French (play-by-play), David Skoczen (analyst), Joe Dunn (sideline) flagship WARF (1350-AM), WHKW (1220-AM)/(96.9-FM); WHKZ (1440-AM); iHeart Radio, TuneIn.com/Akron Zips

Series: Troy leads 1-0, a 22-17 victory

About Akron: The Zips look to win their first game of the season and first under coach Tom Arth. They need to find a running game (currently averaging 48.3 yards per game), which isn’t helping a passing game for an offense ranked 118th in the country. Defensive fortunes are similar as the Zips rank 109th in the country in overall defense. The Zips need to get off to a quick start offensively in this game. They’ve held a lead just once this season. Arth said that begins with the running game.

“We’re looking at it from a coaching perspective and different things we can do to help the running game,” he said. “That’s an area you have to keep on working on. Unfortunately, with the situations our games have gotten into, that ability to keep running it has gotten away and we hopefully won’t put ourselves in a position like that.”

About Troy: The Zips will have their hands full with the Troy offense, which is ranked 16th overall in the country in yardage. They rank 24th in scoring offense, tallying 42.5 points per game. Trojans quarterback Kaleb Barker is averaging 393 yards per game in the air in two games which will test the UA passing defense ranked 126th in the country.

Quotable: From Troy coach Chip Lindsey: “I think their quarterback, Kato Nelson, has started for almost three years now. He was a member of the MAC (divisional) championship team as a freshman and I’m very impressed with him. I think he’s sixth or seventh on the school’s all-time passing list which includes NFL guys like Charlie Frye. I think that staff is doing a great job with him and of making the offense for him. Two wideouts were impressive on film. Dustin Burkhart is a guy we need to watch and know where he is in addition to Andre Williams. Those are two guys who make plays for them and two guys that we’re going to have to have a good plan for."

— George M. Thomas