Linebacker Clay Matthews Jr. played 19 seasons in the NFL, his first 16 with the Browns, before retiring at age 40. He’s been a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame three times and his only daughter Jennifer continues to vigorously campaign for his selection. He played in 278 games, ranking 21st in NFL history.

But as he prepares to see his name unveiled in the Browns’ Ring of Honor Sunday night, the first non-Hall of Famer immortalized at FirstEnergy Stadium, Matthews struggles with the accolade.

“Whenever somebody talks about … ‘We’d like to get you an award,’ I feel extremely uncomfortable in that conversation,” Matthews, 63, said during a conference call Friday. “I realize anything I did as a player really required my teammates to be there. Any height I reached, they helped me get there. I’ve really become aware of how important that is.”

The night will be even more special for 20 members of the Matthews family — he said seven of his 10 grandchildren will attend — because Matthews’ son Clay III will start at outside linebacker for the Los Angeles Rams against the Browns in the nationally televised game.

“I’m extremely humbled to be honored in this manner, especially with having a child playing for the other team, which presents some issues,” Matthews said. “Just to get back to Cleveland, unfortunately watching my boys over the years I haven’t been able to come back as much as I’d like. Every time you come back, it just brings back magical memories. It just makes for an incredible, special weekend.”

During the Browns’ glory days of the 1980s, Matthews proved to be ahead of his time, signing one-year contracts so he could miss part of training camp. He joked that he was de-emphasizing camp before Rams coach Sean McVay did. But Matthews wouldn’t attribute that negotiating strategy to defying Father Time in the NFL.

“I just loved competing and once I got into it I wanted to be the best player I could be and the best linebacker,” he said. “It became as important to me, what I did Monday through Saturday with applying myself with mental intensity, and then Sunday you'd have the physical and mental intensity. I’d like to say I became a true professional. I'm sure I could have done a little more.

“If anything, in putting it in a word that maybe isn't the proper word, I had an addiction to trying to be the best player I could be, and to a degree I miss that."

One of the things that endeared Matthews to Northeast Ohioans was his unpretentious nature. He drove his 1975 Mercury Capri 3,000 miles to camp from his home in Los Angeles and to work even when he became a star. He said the Capri was eventually auctioned off for charity, purchased by a Browns fan, at least temporarily.

“He must have been a super fan 'cause his wife called in and said, ‘We're about to have our first child, we’ve got this money budgeted for something else,’ so we gave her back the money,” Matthews said. “So it didn't end up being the grandiose fundraiser we thought it would be.”

Matthews said he’s now driving his wife Jennifer’s old car, which has been in the household about six years.

“To me, cars as long as they start and go, that's pretty good,” he said.

When his oldest son Kyle was playing high school football and the staff needed help, Matthews volunteered, even though the coach didn’t know who he was. As is typical Matthews, he didn’t reveal his professional past.

“He came over and said, ‘So I hear you want to help coach. What do you know about football?’” Matthews remembered. “I said, ‘I don’t know, where do you need the help?’ and he said, ‘Offensive line.’ Fortunately, I had played defensive line a little bit in rushing the passer and I go, “Well, I’ll just kind of reverse engineer everything in that regard.’”

Matthews said he was once a high school defensive coordinator going against his former teammate, Browns quarterback Brian Sipe, who coached Santa Fe Christian School in Solana Beach, California.

“Next thing you know I was coaching two teams at once and that went on for quite a while,” Matthews said. “I actually considered very much moving on up, was thinking, ‘I should go back to the NFL.’ But then the boys were starting to play with the Eagles and the Packers and I thought, I don’t want to miss that, so didn’t do it. I’ll have to get that in the next go-round.”

Clay III, 33, made the Pro Bowl in six of his 10 seasons with the Packers and won a Super Bowl before signing with the Rams in March. Casey, 30, also a linebacker, played four seasons for the Eagles from 2011-14. Matthews’ brother Bruce, 58, an offensive lineman who played 19 seasons for the Houston Oilers/Titans, was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.

"We've got folks everywhere now,” Matthews said. “We've got the Texas’ Matthews and they're putting players everywhere. I’ve got 10 grandkids. I don't know how they're going to do, though. There might be one more linebacker in that group."

Matthews doesn’t watch the Browns much, but he said his son Brian’s career brought him to Cleveland, so he and his wife keep him up to date.

When he thinks of his magical memories, Matthews doesn’t recall games or plays. He said what he cherishes most are the times in the locker room and encounters with fans outside the team facility.

“When I went around the city of Cleveland, I would run into folks and they were always so knowledgeable. They were very respectful, too,” Matthews said. “I had great conversations at the 7-Eleven or the gas stations. I know the world’s changed a little bit and it’s different, but back there I just remember having wonderful experiences like that.”

Matthews brought up how he once ran into former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar when he was hustling to his seat at a USC football game.

“I see this guy walking and I go, ‘That looks just like Bernie Kosar, only older,’” Matthews said of his teammate, with whom he went to three AFC title games from 1986-89. “I just couldn’t believe I’d see him in that context. He had a family member going to USC, so I had seen him a lot, and really enjoyed talking to him.”

Matthews barely mentioned the Browns’ three AFC Championship losses to the Broncos, and in them found positives.

“The losses, the catastrophic, on-the-verge-of-the Super Bowl, those kinds of losses, there was a lot of good in that,” Matthews said. “Your team would get on a magical run that was just amazing, when everything was clicking right and working.”

As he looked ahead to Sunday, Matthews couldn’t comprehend how he belongs in the Browns’ Ring of Honor with 16 Hall of Famers, including Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Paul Warfield, Leroy Kelly, Marion Motley, coach Paul Brown and former teammates Joe DeLamielleure and Ozzie Newsome. In 1978, the Browns selected Matthews 12th overall out of USC, Newsome 23rd out of Alabama.

“There are some powerful figures in that Ring of Honor, figures that we as Browns of the ‘70s, ’80s and ‘90s tried to match,” Matthews said. “We got close, but we never got the Super Bowl; they had world championships. When you look at the company, again, I’m just so humbled.”

Matthews does believe he found a solution on who to root for in Sunday's game.

“We’ll get after it Sunday night and then how about we meet again in Miami next February, and work it out then,” he said, referring to the Super Bowl.

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read the Browns blog at www.ohio.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.