Bowling Green (1-2, 0-0) vs. Kent State (1-2, 0-0)

When/Where: Saturday, 3:30 p.m./Dix Stadium.

TV/Radio: ESPN3/WHLO (640-AM).

Series: Bowling Green leads 61-20-6. The Flashes snapped a five-game losing streak against the Falcons with a 35-28 road victory last year.

About BG: The Falcons are still trying to figure things out under first-year coach Scot Loeffler. They opened the season with a 45-3 victory over FCS foe Morgan State, but have been outscored 87-7 the past two weeks by Kansas State and Louisiana Tech. Bowling Green is stressing the run under Loeffler, a Barberton native who played quarterback at Michigan. Five players have rushed for 60 or more yards this season, led by redshirt senior Davon Jones (37 carries, 171 yards). Dual-threat redshirt senior quarterback Darius Wade, a former starter at Boston College, has rushed for 88 yards and completed 48-of-89 passes for 503 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target is 6-foot-4 junior Quintin Morris, who has caught 12 passes for 171 yards and two touchdowns.

About Kent State: Saturday is huge for the Flashes, who will open the Mid-American Conference season and play their annual Homecoming game against the Falcons. A win would send Kent State into its bye week in solid shape at 2-2. A loss leading into road games at Wisconsin, Akron and Ohio would greatly diminish their hopes for a winning season. … Junior Dustin Crum is expected to start his third consecutive game at quarterback for the Flashes. Crum threw for a career-high 198 yards and a touchdown in last week's 55-16 loss at No. 8 Auburn. He has completed 64 percent of his passes (35-of-55) for 387 yards, and has not thrown an interception this season. Kent State's defense will look to bounce back from a rough outing against the Tigers, who rolled up 467 yards rushing last Saturday. Keeping the Falcons' running attack in check will be a major key to success for the Flashes.

— Allen Moff