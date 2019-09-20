BEREA — The Browns placed starting tight end David Njoku on injured reserve Friday with a broken wrist and concussion.

Njoku must miss at least eight games before he would become eligible to be designated for return from IR. The first game he'd be allowed to come back for would be Nov. 24 against the Miami Dolphins.

Njoku has been consulting doctors to determine whether he needs surgery on his wrist.

The Browns claimed safety Juston Burris off waivers from the Oakland Raiders, filling the spot on the active roster previously occupied by Njoku, a 2017 first-round draft pick (No. 29 overall).