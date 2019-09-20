COVENTRY TWP. — Coventry continued its strong start to the season with a 35-12 win over visiting Norton on Friday night.

The Comets are 4-0 for the first time since the 2011 season and will host winless Springfield next week.

Coventry came out aggressively on offense with senior quarterback Reese Brunson completing three passes of 15 yards or more on the first drive, which was capped by a 4-yard touchdown run by Brendan Longwell.

Brunson finished with two touchdown passes.

Norton (1-3) came out slowly, literally. The Panthers walked onto the field with less than 30 seconds on scoreboard and Coventry coach Ed Egan pleaded with officials for a delay of game penalty before kickoff.

“I was ready for a flag,” Egan said. “I really wanted a flag. This is a rivalry game so anything can happen.”

The penalty never came, but the Comets scored on their first two drives with Longwell adding a 2-yard touchdown to make it 14-0 with less than two minutes left in the first quarter.

The second Coventry touchdown was fueled by a muffed punt that was recovered by senior receiver Mason Clark on the Norton 15-yard line.

“That was a big play,” Egan said. “Our whole sideline was going nuts. The crowd was too. We had a great turnout tonight.”

Norton scored midway through the second quarter after a drive that featured senior running back Tyler Scott almost exclusively. Scott finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown

run. He was limited to less than four yards per carry.

“[The game plan] was to just stop him,” Egan said. “Literally, just key in on him. We knew that if he was in the game then they were going to go to him, whether it was running or throwing to him. He’s the fastest kid around. He’s going to the University of Cincinnati for a reason.”

Norton scored on third-and-goal from the 3-yard line when junior quarterback Larry Harper found senior running back Drayden Patterson open in the end zone to cut the lead to 28-12. The Panthers failed a 2-point conversion, but recovered an onside kick. Their drive stalled after three plays.

Coventry senior receivers Calvin Dudley and Jimmie Painter were also large contributors in the win. Dudley spent most of the day carrying the ball out of the backfield. He had a 47-yard touchdown run that extended the lead to 28-6. Painter added 76 yards and two touchdowns on four catches, including a touchdown with 11:35 left to extend the Comets’ lead to 35-12.

“Jimmie Painter is one of the best athletes in the area,” Egan said. “He’s a great receiver and strong safety. Dudley is a stud. I think that he’s one of the top-five best football players in the area. I understand Tyler Scott, Ethan Wright [of Manchester] and the kid from Hoban [DeaMonte Trayanum] are up there, but [Dudley’s] number four or number five.”