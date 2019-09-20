RICHFIELD — Revere junior Dylan Baun found himself in uncharted territory on Friday night.

Baun had never kicked a game-winning field goal at any level but, with his team trailing Tallmadge with three seconds to play, he confidently booted a 19-yard kick to lift the Minutemen to a 17-16 victory in a Suburban League American Conference game.

Tallmadge (1-3, 0-1) received the ensuing kickoff, but was unable to score.

“The nerves were kicking in when I approached the ball, but I was able to push through,” Baun said. “This team is a family and they kept me going.”

Senior quarterback Nate Klonowski threw two touchdown passes for Revere (3-1, 1-0), which visits Barberton in Week 5.

“Our team has got grit and we have hard workers,” Klonowski said after ringing the new Brandon Bell to celebrate the win. “We fought until the very end.”

Klonowski completed two passes to junior Cameron Penzenik on the final drive — the first for 40 yards and the second for 30 yards.

“The guys fought until the end,” Revere coach Terry Cistone said. “They didn’t quit, and we are a young team. For a young team to do that, that says a lot about them. We didn’t play very well, and coach Mike Hay is doing a great job with that Tallmadge team.”

Tallmadge senior quarterback Drew Cross completed 24-of-41 passes for 250 yards and two touchdowns.

Tallmadge was in field-goal range on its second possession, but Revere junior lineman Ben Christman, an Ohio State recruit, blocked the 24-yard attempt.

Revere struck first with 11:09 to go in the second quarter when Klonowski threw a 20-yard touchdown pass to senior Logan Weinert. Senior Matt Kostoff followed with the extra point to make it 7-0.

Tallmadge drew even at 7-7 with 2:18 left in the second quarter when Cross threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to senior Evan Teeling, and junior Reece Parry added the extra point.

Cross and Teeling connected again on a 5-yard touchdown pass with 8:51 to go in the third quarter to give the Blue Devils a 13-7 lead. Christman blocked the extra point.

The Minutemen answered with a 23-yard touchdown pass from Klonowski to junior Shane Slattery with 6:14 remaining in the third quarter. Kostoff’s kick gave Revere a 14-13 lead.

Tallmadge regained the lead at 16-14 when Parry kicked a 22-yard field goal with 6:43 to go in the fourth quarter.

Teeling finished with 12 receptions for 105 yards, and senior Brandon Heigelmann contributed five receptions for 96 yards. Tallmadge also received 70 yards on 13 carries from junior Nate Amato and 44 yards on 11 carries from senior Jesse Kanatzar.

Tallmadge sophomore Riley Murphy recorded two sacks. Weinert and Christman both had one sack for Revere, and Kostoff had an interception.

