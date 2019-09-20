Friday

Sep 20, 2019 at 11:06 AM


Friday's Games

(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)

Barberton (2-1) at Highland (0-3)

Brunswick (3-0) at Solon (2-1)

Cloverleaf (1-2) at Streetsboro (3-0)

Cuyahoga Falls (2-1) at North Royalton (1-2)

East (0-3) at Dover (3-0)

Euclid (3-0) at Medina (3-0)

Fairless (2-1) at Orrville (3-0)

Gilmour Academy (2-1) at Rootstown (3-0)

Green (1-2) at Canton McKinley (3-0)

Kenmore-Garfield (2-1) at Toledo Scott (0-3)

Kent Roosevelt 1-2) at Copley (1-2)

Loudonville (1-2) at Manchester (2-1)

Louisville (2-1) at Lake (3-0)

Mansfield Madison (0-3) at Woodridge (1-2)

Nordonia (1-2) at Twinsburg (1-2)

North Canton Hoover (2-1) at GlenOak (1-2)

Norton (1-2) at Coventry (3-0)

Parma Padua (1-2) at Aurora (3-0)

Penn-Trafford (Pa.) (4-0) at Massillon (3-0)

Perry (3-0) at Jackson (2-1)

Ravenna (3-0) at Field (1-2)

Stow (3-0) at Brecksville (2-1)

Tallmadge (2-1) at Revere (2-1)

Triway (2-1) at CVCA (2-1)

Tuslaw (2-1) at Northwest (3-0)

Wadsworth (2-1) at Hudson (1-2)

Walsh Jesuit (0-3) at Hamburg St. Francis (N.Y.) (1-1)

Waynedale (2-1) at Chippewa (0-3)

West Branch (0-3) at Alliance (0-3)

West Toronto Prep (Ont.) at Archbishop Hoban (2-1)

Woodridge (1-2) at Springfield (0-3)

Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-1) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-1)

 ---

Saturday's Games

Lima Central Catholic (2-1) at Mogadore (3-0), 7 p.m.

Buchtel (1-2) vs. Firestone (0-3), at Kenmore-Garfield, noon

North (0-3) vs. Ellet (1-2), at Buchtel, noon

Youngtown Valley Christian (1-2) at WRA (2-1), 2 p.m.