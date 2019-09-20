Friday's Games
(All games 7 p.m., unless noted)
Barberton (2-1) at Highland (0-3)
Brunswick (3-0) at Solon (2-1)
Cloverleaf (1-2) at Streetsboro (3-0)
Cuyahoga Falls (2-1) at North Royalton (1-2)
East (0-3) at Dover (3-0)
Euclid (3-0) at Medina (3-0)
Fairless (2-1) at Orrville (3-0)
Gilmour Academy (2-1) at Rootstown (3-0)
Green (1-2) at Canton McKinley (3-0)
Kenmore-Garfield (2-1) at Toledo Scott (0-3)
Kent Roosevelt 1-2) at Copley (1-2)
Loudonville (1-2) at Manchester (2-1)
Louisville (2-1) at Lake (3-0)
Mansfield Madison (0-3) at Woodridge (1-2)
Nordonia (1-2) at Twinsburg (1-2)
North Canton Hoover (2-1) at GlenOak (1-2)
Norton (1-2) at Coventry (3-0)
Parma Padua (1-2) at Aurora (3-0)
Penn-Trafford (Pa.) (4-0) at Massillon (3-0)
Perry (3-0) at Jackson (2-1)
Ravenna (3-0) at Field (1-2)
Stow (3-0) at Brecksville (2-1)
Tallmadge (2-1) at Revere (2-1)
Triway (2-1) at CVCA (2-1)
Tuslaw (2-1) at Northwest (3-0)
Wadsworth (2-1) at Hudson (1-2)
Walsh Jesuit (0-3) at Hamburg St. Francis (N.Y.) (1-1)
Waynedale (2-1) at Chippewa (0-3)
West Branch (0-3) at Alliance (0-3)
West Toronto Prep (Ont.) at Archbishop Hoban (2-1)
Woodridge (1-2) at Springfield (0-3)
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney (2-1) at St. Vincent-St. Mary (2-1)
---
Saturday's Games
Lima Central Catholic (2-1) at Mogadore (3-0), 7 p.m.
Buchtel (1-2) vs. Firestone (0-3), at Kenmore-Garfield, noon
North (0-3) vs. Ellet (1-2), at Buchtel, noon
Youngtown Valley Christian (1-2) at WRA (2-1), 2 p.m.