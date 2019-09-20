FOOTBALL

Manchester 42, Loudonville 7

Ethan Wright rushed for three touchdowns and returned an interception 98 yards for another touchdown as the Panthers improved to 3-1. Wright finished with 19 carries and 152 yards and scored in the first, twice in the second and again in the third quarter.

Barberton 49, Highland 17

Barberton improved to 3-1 overall and 1-0 in the Suburban League American Conference behind rushing touchdowns by Cameron Macon, Kaeleb Vega, Chase Haywood, Markim McKinnie and Kenneth Hood.

McKinnie also caught two long touchdown passes from Haywood. McKinnie caught four passes for 142 yards. Haywood was 9-of-12 for 181 total yards passing.

Kent Roosevelt 31, Copley 20

The host Rough Riders raced out to a 24-6 halftime lead behind two scoring passes by Kristian Daetwyler, a short dive and a 34-yard field goal to win its Suburban League American Conference opener.

Daetwyler threw Luke Larkin a 57-yard strike in the first quarter and connected with Anthony Glass on a 37-yarder in the second. He was 7-for-11 for 167 and scored Roosevelt's (2-2, 1-0) final touchdown on a 1-yard run in the fourth quarter.

Hudson 37, Wadsworth 35

Caleb Junko's 46-yard field as time expired lifted the Explorers (2-2, 1-0) to a Suburban League National Conference win over the visiting Grizzlies.

North Canton Hoover 56,

GlenOak 21

Connor Ashby threw for five touchdowns, no interceptions and 225 yards on just nine completions, as the Vikings (3-1, 1-0) beat up on GlenOak (1-3, 0-1).

Two of Brock Henne's three catches went for touchdowns, while Adam Griguolo also added two touchdown receptions from Ashby. Drew Johnson caught Ashby's first scoring pass with 9:54 to go in the first quarter from 5-yards out. The catch put Hoover ahead 7-0.

Griguolo also scored on runs of 2 and 38 yards. He finished with 136 yards on 12 rushing attempts.

Woodridge 40, Springfield 15

Andrew Mekeal passing to Brandon Albright accounted for touchdowns of 18, 7 and 26 yards, as the Woodrige passing game picked apart the host Spartans in the opener of the Portage Trail Conference Metro Division.

Mekeal, who also hit Carson Lehrer on a 12-yard TD just before halftime, finished with four touchdowns and 283 yards, completing 23-of-30 passes. Albright caught 10 balls for 164 yards.

St. Vincent-St. Mary 42,

Youngstown Mooney 7

Jeff Sampson scored on two short runs, and George Lineberger, Josh Nickerson and Evan Pelfrey also punched the ball in the end zone from short yardage, as the Irish improved to 3-1 with a home victory. St. V-M tallied 415 yards to 244 for the Cardinals (2-2).

Aurora 14, Parma Padua 13

Anthony Gramm's 45-yard touchdown run with 7:18 to go in the game, followed by Alex Bibza's point after, capped a comeback win for the Greenmen (4-0). The Bruins led 13-0 going into the fourth quarter, but AJ Barner's 31-yard run cut Padua's lead to 13-7, setting up Gramm's game-winner.

East 19, Dover 17

The Dragons got their first win of the season, holding off Dover from getting its 700th win in program history. East is now 1-3. Dover is 3-1.

TENNIS

Suburban League Tournament

Brecksville won two singles titles and both doubles crowns to win the Suburban League National Conference team title at Highland High School on Friday. Cat Iltchev won the No. 1 singles title, and Helen Lee won the No. 3 singles.

Mia Zivkovic and Megan Baker along with Erica Nie and Carolyn Yuan took both the No. 1 and No. 2 doubles titles for Brecksville.