HUDSON — Hudson saved the best for last.

On a beautiful Friday night at Hudson Memorial Stadium, junior Caleb Junko kicked his third field goal of the game, a 46-yarder as time expired to lift the Explorers to a 37-35 victory over visiting Wadsworth.

The kick spoiled a late Grizzlies comeback capped by a 46-yard touchdown pass from senior quarterback Trey Shaffer to junior wide receiver Ethan Korecky with 3:11 to play that gave Wadsworth a 35-34 lead.

Hudson (2-2) had been in position to score after Korecky's late touchdown, but a fumble recovered by Wadsworth’s Mike Jackson nearly ended their chances. Still, the Explorers got one more chance and made the most of it.

Both teams started fast. After receiving the opening kickoff, Hudson marched down the field, with junior quarterback Jacob Paltani completing multiple passes on a drive of 3:18 that ended in a 35-yard field goal by Junko.

But the Grizzlies (2-2) answered with a 35-yard drive that culminated in 7-yard touchdown pass from Shaffer to junior wide receiver Barret Labus to make it 7-3 midway through the first quarter.

With 10:51 to go in the second quarter, Paltani punched a one-yard quarterback rush in for a touchdown, giving the Explorers a 10-7 lead.

After a touchdown run by Wadsworth was negated by a penalty, Shaffer threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Korecky to make it 14-10 with 6:53 to play in the first half.

With 3:52 left in the second, Junko booted a 34-yard field goal to cut the Explorers' deficit to one point. Paltani then ran for a 1-yard score with seven seconds left in the first half to put Hudson up 20-14 at halftime.

On the opening drive of the third quarter, Wadsworth converted a fourth-and-10 with a gutsy pass inside the Hudson 20. A few plays later, on third-and-goal, Anthony Cirino scored from five yards out to put the Grizzlies ahead 21-20.

With 5:35 left in the third quarter, Wadsworth recovered a bad snap in the end zone for a touchdown to make it 28-20.

But less than a minute later, after a 65-yard pass from senior Ryan Neher to senior Alex Oppelt, Paltani scored his third touchdown on a 5-yard run to trim Hudson's deficit to 28-27.

Paltoni then connected with McLaughlin for a 76-yard touchdown on the first play of the fourth quarter to give the Explorers a 34-28 lead.